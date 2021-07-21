Willa Cather narrative a masterpiece

After the introduction in my Everyman’s Library edition of Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather, there is a fascinating chronology of Cather’s life juxtaposed against historical events and the literary context that was also transpiring during those years. For example, in 1903 when Cather’s first group of poetry called April Twilights was being published, Henry James’s novel The Ambassadors was, too, and the Wright brothers were introducing flight to the world at Kitty Hawk. I got so wrapped up in admiring all the great things that happened during her lifetime that I almost forgot to read the book.
Thank goodness I didn’t, though. What a wonderful book this is, and it was nothing like I imagined it would be, having read other novels by Cather such as One of Ours, O Pioneers!, and The Professor’s House.
That’s because Death Comes for the Archbishop is not a novel at all. It’s a narrative, according to Cather herself, of Bishop Jean Marie Latour’s forty years spent building a diocese that spanned a massive area in the recently annexed New Mexico territory. He begins in 1851, and the story follows his travails and triumphs over the years until his death in 1889.
Latour is from France, and he is joined in his work by his old friend from the same region, Father Joseph Valliant, a wiry and loveable man who is affectionately called Blanchet, or Whitey. While Latour and Valliant are fictional characters, they are based upon real people. Latour is Archbishop Lamy, the first Bishop of New Mexico, and Valliant is Father W.J. Howlett, according to the introduction by A. S. Byatt. Cather chose to leave some of the characters as the people they really were, though. For example, Kit Carson, a famous American scout, plays an important role in the story, as does the Mexican priest of Taos, Antonio Jose Martinez.
Because Latour and Valliant are both French, there is quite a bit of French sprinkled throughout the story. Since I speak Spanish and know quite a bit of Italian, too, I was able to piece together some of it, but I did resort to using an online translation at times because I like to know what every word I’m reading means. For example, I learned the French expression C’est ca, c’est vrai, which means “that’s it, it’s true.” They are Catholic priests, so there is quite a bit of Latin included, too. I especially like this expression: festina lente which means “make haste slowly.”
I do believe this book is a masterpiece. Cather effortlessly weaves together history and the people who caused great shifts in it as well as the people who were most affected by those shifts. She also interjects little nuggets of individuality throughout the narrative. Through it all is Bishop Latour, who later in life becomes an Archbishop, diligently striving to create a diocese and a cathedral in an undeveloped land.
The lengths to which he must go and the countless long-distance trips he must take on horseback, and by ship to Rome a few times, boggles the mind. By the end of the book, the railway has finally reached the Santa Fe area, but Latour’s good friend, a Navajo chief named Eusabio, sums it up best, not only for this story but for our current times, when he says, “Men travel faster now, but I do not know if they go to better things.”
Simply put: I loved this book.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is Kim by Rudyard Kipling.