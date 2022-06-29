Our family recently spent a weekend at a unique Nebraska bed and Breakfast on a boat in southeast Nebraska just off Interstate 29 about halfway between Omaha and Kansas City right outside the town of Brownville.
We had seven of the 18 bedrooms on the River Inn. It was hot outside but the rooms, lobby and dining room were cool. There was an outside door in each room that led to the deck where you could look down into the swift current of the Missouri River.
Two different bridges were available to walk across to get to two of the three levels of the boat and our 3 and 5-year-old grandchildren loved walking across the bridges as much as they loved exploring all the three levels of the boat.
The first morning we were there, a very large grain barge floated by which was particularly interesting to the farmers in our group. It looked about 200 yards long and we later found out it was carrying over 52,000 bushels of grain which is about 58 semi-loads of either corn or soybeans. Upstream from the River Inn was a grain elevator on the riverbank that had a metal tube running from it to the river level so they had an efficient method of loading the barges. A few fishing boats, a jet ski and another barge was the only other traffic on the river that weekend except for us on our river cruise.
The Spirit of Brownville is a separate paddleboat with an enclosed area set up to serve dinner to us and about 10 people on an hour and a half cruise up the Missouri River. All of us went to the upper deck to get the full riverboat experience when we were done eating our meal.
Back at the River Inn we also wandered up on the top deck which had been carpeted with the old turf from the Memorial Stadium football field. We sat at a table near the 10-yard line and looked down to the second level deck that was carpeted with the turf section that read “Tom Osborn Field.”
The great thing about a bed and breakfast is the breakfast and we were served large sit-down meals each morning on the second level of the boat. At noon we ate at the restaurant in the nearby touristy town of Brownville with its antique stores, art museums and shops, bookstores and ice cream shop. We then strolled down to the Whiskey Run Creek Winery for a wine tasting in the shade of a large tree on the patio of the 100-year-old barn/store. Brownville is not your typical Nebraska small town.
Summer is a great time to explore Nebraska and we also took one morning to drive through Indian Cave State Park about 20 minutes from Brownville. It’s fun to discover a part of Nebraska that we really hadn’t known existed.