Although it’s early in the racing season, Jason Wilkinson is already finding his foray into the IMCA Hobby Stock division to be a successful one.
After winning at Off Road Speedway in the season opener a week ago, the longtime Neligh driver added another “A” feature victory Saturday night, continuing a 2020 season that is already nearing double-digit wins.
Wilkinson had been driving in the IMCA Stock Car class until his youngest son, Cameron- — who had previously competed in the Hobby Stock class — indicated he wanted to spend this season driving an IMCA Stock Car. Jason Wilkinson determined that three family members in the division would be too many.
“I’ve been driving a stock car since 2013, and I like that division, but I decided we’re not having three stock cars. It was bad enough with two — with me and (older son) Kyle running (in the same class) the last couple years,” he said. “There’s always things that happen, and somebody’s mad or something, so I decided that since I’m just doing it for the fun of it anymore, I’ll just take the Hobby and what happens, happens.”
That’s not to say that driving a Hobby Stock is foreign to Wilkinson or that he has not experienced success in that division.
In 2015, after spending the season driving a stock car, Wilkinson agreed to drive a hobby stock at the Super Nationals in Boone, Iowa, and won the championship.
“We were running a stock car all season, and I jumped in a hobby, won Super Nationals in 2015, and I haven’t been in one since,” Wilkinson said. “It wasn’t even my car; it belonged to a guy who came up to me and said, ‘What about going to Boone?’ I wasn’t having the greatest year in the stock car anyway, so I just said, ‘Sure, let’s try it.’ ”
Wilkinson also had won the Super Nationals event in a hobby stock in 2010 and admits that, although he’s not certain, he’s probably got “around 130 feature wins in a hobby.”
“In 2010, we were the first Nebraskans to win at the Super Nationals,” he said. “Everybody said that was a big deal, but really, it was just another race. I’ve raced enough now that I can say that.”
Saturday’s win at Off Road Speedway — which was the result of overcoming a starting position deep in the 16-car field and then making the best of his situation — is Wilkinson’s fifth win of the season in “nine or 10” outings in a car with a new frame combined with “all the stuff off of Cameron’s car from last year.”
Wilkinson, who wasn’t among the five cars contending for the lead until midway through the 15-lap race, took the lead after passing the flag stand side-by-side with Anthony Nelson, who had led during the race’s first eight laps.
“My initial thought before I even went out there for the race was, ‘I’m starting on the outside, so I’m going to go to the outside and everybody’s going to be following up on the bottom,’ ” Wilkinson said. “I’ll just try to float around on the outside; I did that at first, but then we had that caution and they put me on the bottom on the restart. I thought I’d see what would happen down there, and all of a sudden we just started picking (the other cars) up on the bottom, so I just stayed down there.”
“I knew that was where the best spot was going to be, but I wasn’t expecting I was going to get it that easily,” he said. “Sometimes it’s luck.”
Nelson, of Randolph, finished a distant second behind Wilkinson, while Dustin Jackson of O’Neill took third place.
In the IMCA Stock Car “A” feature, Austin Brauner of Platte Center moved up quickly from the middle of the 15-car field to take the lead and hold on, earning his first Off Road Speedway win of the season by holding off repeated challenges from Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson who took second place. Norfolk’s Tejay Mielke finished third.
After starting on the inside of the fifth row, Kyle Prauner of Norfolk won a caution-plagued IMCA SportMods feature that repeatedly kept the field together. Finishing second was last week’s feature winner, Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg, who started the race on Prauner’s outside. Wes Hochstein of Randolph took third place.
Nelson Vollbrecht of Stanton won the IMCA Late Models feature with a wire-to-wire trip at the front of what quickly became a spread-out 15-car field. Last week’s winner, Ben Sukup of Norfolk, finished second, while Wakefield’s Travis Birkley was third.