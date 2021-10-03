WAYNE - A homecoming crowd of 2,024 fans were on hand at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College to witness the Wildcats' 38-21 win over Winona State University in Northern Sun Conference South Division football to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The win prompted Wayne State Sports Information Director, Mike Grosz to dust off his "For the first times since..." manual and dig back into his vast knowledge of Wildcat folklore to describe Wayne State's current status.
Grosz came up with the 4-1 start is the Wildcats first 4-1 start sine 2012 while the Warriors drop to 3-2 after the teams entered the contest at 3-1.
Actually, a few less turnovers a few weeks back on the road and Wayne State could still be sporting an undefeated season.
"We're very pleased with where we are at the moment," WSC coach John McMenamin said. "We have a lot of work to do and we need to get much better every week to maintain where we are - but we are pleased to be where we are."
Wayne State exploded for 28 second-quarter points to overtake the Warriors after Winona State gained a first quarter advantage, 7-0.
Anthony Watkins scored the first of two touchdowns on the day just seconds into the second 15 minute session from three yards out, an Alex Powders kick evened the score at 7-7.
Winona State needed just one play to answer to retake the lead before Wildcat quarterback, Nick Bohn took over.
"Nick has been playing great the past couple of weeks," McMenamin said. "He's stepped in and really shown he can be a quality quarterback - we're very fortunate and comfortable with our guys back there."
Bohn scored from 28 yards away to cap a five play, 62-yard march then bowled over from the five on a short drive set up by the Wayne State defense.
Watkins' second score, this one from two yards away made the score 28-14 with 3:45 to go before the Homecoming and Hall of Fame ceremonies at the half.
The Warriors scored with 35 seconds left before the intermission, but the Wildcat defense got defensive in the second half to shut out Winona State.
"Any time you can shut out a team in this league, you've accomplished something," McMenamin said. "Scott (McLaughlin) and the defenive coaches had a great plan and our players executed the plan almost to perfection in the second half.
Powders kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third and Bohn hit Taurean Grady on a short scoring play early in the fourth to close out the scoring.
"We are really having fun," former O'Neill standout Alex Thramer said. "We were eager to get back on the fieldthis season and we are all unselfish and do what needs tyo be done for the team."
In fact, Thramer moved from quarterback to tight end this season and is glad to get on the field and help his team.
Bohn finished the day 25-of-36 for 265 yards and the score to Grady and rushed a dozen times for 82 yards and the two scores.
Alex Kowalczyk had four tackles including a sack for a seven-yard loss and had an interception.
Tyler Leclair and CJ Burress each had six solo stops and Jacob Byrd returned an interception 31 yards in the game.
Wayne State will hit the road next Saturday for a 1 p.m. road contest against Minnesota State in Mankato in another NSIC South Division contest.
WSU (3-2) 7 14 0 0 - 21
WSC (4-1) 0 28 3 7 - 38
FIRST QUARTER
WSU: Ethan Wittenburg 3 pass from Owen Burke, Jacob Scott kick, 1:47.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Anthony Watkins 3 run, Alex Powders kick, 14:45.
WSU: Wittenburg 28 pass from Jake Balliu, Scott kick, 14:22.
WSC: Nick Bohn 28 run, Powders kick, 12:47.
WSC: Bohn 5 run, Powders kick, 8:47.
WSC: Watkins 2 run, Powders kick, 3:47.
WSU: Noah Carlson 2 run, Scott kick, :35.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Powders 37 field goal, 6:42.
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Taurean Grady 4 pass from Bohn, Powders kick, 13:10.
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
