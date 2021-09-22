WAYNE — After nine straight road games, the Wayne State Wildcat volleyball team finally hit the court in the friendly confines of Rice Auditorium on their home campus against the University of Sioux Falls and came away with a sweep over the Cougars 25-22, 25-17 and 25-22 in the best-of-five-sets match.
The nationally ranked No. 8 Wildcats improved to 8-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Northern Sun Conference with the sweep but, according to 17-year coach Scott Kneifl, left plenty to work on in the young season despite dominating the match.
"I really felt like we played pretty poorly and have a lot to work on the rest of the week in practice," Kneifl said. "We'll look at the tape and get to practice tomorrow, but we need to play better every night, especially in this conference, if we want to get where we want to be by the end of the season."
The young Wildcats, starting three freshmen and four sophomores, had reeled off six consecutive wins to begin the 2021 campaign before dropping two of their last three matches, including a conference match last weekend at St. Cloud State. On Tuesday, they held off USF in the match as they get into the meat of their conference schedule.
"We just seemed a little out of sync all night," Kneifl said. "We didn't set the ball very well and didn't pass the ball very well, and that makes the offense sputter at times. We just couldn't get into a rhythm the entire match."
The opening set was tied 14-14 before the Cougars went on a 4-0 run to take an 18-14 advantage, forcing Kneifl to call a timeout.
Elly Larson hit a winner after the timeout and Kelsie Cada made it two straight before a Cougar error brought the Wildcats back to within a single point, 18-17.
After a USF point made it 19-17, a service error by the Cougars made it 19-18.
"You can't rely on the other team making errors to sustain a set or match," Kneifl said. "Not in this conference."
Wayne State took the lead on a service ace by Alaina Wolff to make it 20-19 and then back-to-back winners by Larson made it 22-19 and prompted the Cougars to take a timeout.
A Cougar attack error made it 23-19 before a Cada kill earned the Wildcats their first set point at 24-20.
A kill by USF and a Wayne State hitting error made it 24-22 before a Taya Beller slam ended the opening set 25-22.
In the second set, WSC went up a touchdown at 19-12 and coasted to the 25-17 final before butting heads with the Cougars again in the third and final set.
Leading 19-13 in the final set, the Wildcats seemed to have the match in hand, but USF came back to make it 22-21. Consecutive blocks by Beller, Larson, Walker and Beller again made it 24-22.
Beller finished the set and the match with a winner off of the Cougar block to make the 25-22 final.
Wayne State will return to Rice Auditorium over the weekend with a pair of NSIC matches with Minnesota-Crookston on Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. and Bemidji State on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.
"We've got some work to do," Kneifl said. "I believe I know this team — we'll do the work."
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS (7-4, 2-1): Tiarose Nagami 1s, 14d; Krista Goeger 4k, 22s, 1b, 2d; Nicole Jacobson 8k, 1s, 5d, 3b; Averey Yaksich 8k, 2a, 4d; Madison Wassink 5s, 2a, 11d; Marlee Schneider 1a, 4d; Brooklynne Albrecht 5k, 3d, 2b; Jordan Kuper 3k, 2d, 4b; Jordyn Hamm 3k, 1a, 1d, 2b.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (8-2, 2-1): Alaina Wolff 1s, 1a, 13d; Jordan McCormick 1k, 1s, 6d; Jessie Brandl 2s, 11d; Jazlin DeHaan 9k, 2s, 1d; Kelsie Cada 12k, 5s, 2a, 6d, 3b; Taya Beller 7k, 1a, 5d, 6b; Rachel Walker 4k, 27s, 1a, 4d, 4b; Elly Larson 3k, 1d, 1b; Maggie Brahmer 6k, 2b.