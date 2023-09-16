WAYNE — In what is more than likely just one of three or four meetings between the upper crust of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) volleyball, No. 3 Wayne State cruised past No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul with a surprisingly dominating 25-19, 28-26 and 25-21 win in both team's NSIC opener here at Rice Auditorium.
The two met for the second time in less than a week since the Golden Bears gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season just six days ago in the Colorado Premier Challenge with a 3-2 win over the 'Cats.
"Whenever we play Concordia St. Paul, it's always a lot of fun. They're a great program, and we respect them a lot," said WSC coach Scott Kneifl. "The loss to them last week certainly got our attention, and we focused on our mistakes in practice this week. I felt like we corrected them."
A robust crowd of more than 1,000 people was on hand to cheer on the Wildcats and they responded in the second set after a 25-19 win in set one.
"The crowd was really great here tonight," Kneifl said. "We get a lot of support here from the administration on down, but especially from our crowd and fans."
Wildcat freshman Channatee Robles, who ended the match with three kills in the first set and six kills in the match, noticed the energy in the building.
"This had been a great experience," the former Norfolk Catholic standout said of her first home match as a Wildcat. "There was a lot of excitement, and it was a lot of fun, especially getting to experience it with this team."
Concordia-St. Paul was seemingly in control of the set at 24-22 after an ace from Cassie Sieling, but Sieling's next serve was in the net to give the Wildcats new life.
Rachel Walker, who finished with 31 set assists, toed the service line and hit an ace of her own to even the set at 24.
After a Golden Bear kill, Maggie Brahmer tied it back up with a winner at the net and then Kelsie Cada put Wayne State in front with an ace.
CSP tied it again at 26 with a kill, but a kill by Brahmer off of a quick set from Walker and a final winner by Robles ended the set with the 28-26 score and put the Wildcats in the driver's seat in the match.
"This was a great win tonight," said Brahmer, the former Pierce star. "But we have our sights set on bigger things. We love to play great teams like this, but we have bigger goals for down the road."
Back-to-back slams by Taya Beller, who finished with a team-high 13 winners, made the score 18-13 in the third and final set.
The Golden Bears scored, but Beller responded with another kill to make it 19-15.
Concordia-St. Paul got back to 23-21, forcing Kneifl to call a timeout.
A service error and a blast by Robles which the Golden Bears failed to get back over the net, ended the set and the match.
"We are really focusing on taking the season one point at a time and one set at a time," Walker said. "I really feel like we have the talent with our returning players and our new players to make a legitimate run at a national title. We understand we need to stay focused and take care of what is in front of us to get where we want to be. This is a very nice win, but we need to stick to what's in front of us."
Kneifl agreed with his senior setter.
"Yea, this is just one step to where we want to be," he said. "We beat a great team tonight, but that is great for tonight. We still obviously have plenty of work to get done. We have the girls to do it, we recruit people first before athletes and we have a lot of really good people on this roster."
The Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 19, when they will host Chadron State College in a nonleague match at 6 p.m..
Wayne State (8-1, 1-0) 25 28 25
Concordia-St. Paul (9-1, 0-1) 19 26 21
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (kills-aces-digs): Sophia Andersen 13-0-4; Teagan Starkey 0-1-1; Ellie Sieling 0-1-20; Cassie Sieling 0-1-7; Jasmine Mulvihill 12-1-12; Katie Mattson 11-0-2; Payton Stier 0-0-1; Emma Schmidt 8-0-13; Jamie Guptill 6-0-0.
WAYNE STATE (kills-aces-digs): Havyn Heinz 0-0-2; Taylor Bunjer 3-0-1; Jordan McCormick 0-0-16; Allie Petry 0-0-5; Kelsie Cada 7-2-0; Taya Beller 13-1-1; Rachel Walker 1-1-12; Channatee Robles 6-0-3; Maggie Brahmer 7-0-0.
Set assists: CSP: Starkey 44, Sieling 3, Schmidt 1. WSC: Walker 31, McCormick 1, Petry 1, Cada 1
Blocks: CSP: Mulvihill 1, Mattson 1, Schmidt 1, Guptill 1. WSC: Beller 6, Bunjer 5, Brahmer 3, Walker 3, Cada 1, Robles 1.