WAYNE — Wayne State's men's basketball team saw its season come to an abrupt halt Wednesday evening as St. Cloud State held on for 100-98 win in overtime at Rice Auditorium in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Sanford Health Men's Basketball Tournament.
The Wildcats found themselves down by as many as 23 points in the first 20 minutes and gradually climbed all the way back in it to lead by three late in regulation only to have the Huskies tie it at the end of 40 minutes and then yank out the Wildcats' hearts at the buzzer in overtime for the two-point win.
"I feel just awful for our guys," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "Maybe I should have fouled with eight seconds left in regulation and up three — you never know."
What the coach is referring to is the fact Wayne State was up three points after Nate Mohr made a couple of free throws with eight seconds left on the clock in regulation.
After a Huskies timeout, St. Cloud State's Anthony Roberts, who would finish with a game-high 34 points, dribbled the length of the floor and drilled a line-drive 3-pointer with a single tick left on the clock to send the game into overtime.
"I feel just sick," Kaminsky said. "How does he make that shot? How do we not get up into him when he shoots? Why didn't I tell our guys to foul?"
The reason to not foul came from Kaminsky's own experience with his team.
"We have been in the situation six or seven times since we've been here (at Wayne State)," Kaminsky said. "Every other time, it seems like we got a stop, so I decided to rely on our defense to get another one. Then their guy drills that shot. I think it barely cleared the rim, but it sure went in."
If the regulation heroics weren't enough to break the Wildcats' spirit, the overtime layup at the buzzer certainly stunned Wayne State and its boisterous student section as the final horn sounded.
Wayne State was down by a point with 55 seconds left in the overtime after Alec Millender made a pair of free throws.
The Wildcats forced a turnover when Mohr slapped the ball off of a St. Cloud State player's leg out of bounds with 49 seconds left.
Roberts then drew an offensive foul on Wayne State's Jordan Janssen with 36 seconds left.
"We didn't get some calls down the stretch here, but that's just basketball," Kaminsky said. "We probably shouldn't have been in that spot to begin with."
The Huskies went up three with 29 seconds remaining on a Wildcat turnover in the paint.
Wayne State took the ball on its ensuing possession and Mohr misfired on a 3-point attempt.
Ben Dentlinger grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked the ball back out to Justin Eagins, who made a 3-pointer to even the score with 19 seconds left.
St. Cloud State held the ball for the entire 19 seconds before Ryan Bagley slashed to the basket for the layup as the buzzer sounded.
After the officials consulted the replay footage, the game was over and the Wayne State crowd sat in disbelief.
"This was a real heart-breaker," Kaminsky said. "This will haunt me for a long time."
The Wildcats had put themselves in position for a hopeful run in the NSIC tournament as the No. 3 seed in the South Division. The Huskies had come into the game as the No. 6 seed in the North Division.
But the seeding didn't matter as St. Cloud State built the 23-point advantage with 5:33 left in the first half before Wayne State started nibbling away.
The lead was 15 with 2:16 left in the first half when Janssen took a great pass from Millender in the paint for a basket with 1:37 left. Then back-to-back 3s from Mohr sent the teams to the intermission with the Huskies up by just nine, 47-38.
"That score in itself will tell you something," Kaminsky said. "We gave up way too many points in the first half and the entire game realistically. We needed to play better defense."
The comeback was completed when Eagins hit a layup on a fast break with 6:34 left in regulation and then the Wildcats took their first lead of the second half on a thunderous dunk by Dentlinger with 5:45 left.
Unfortunately, Wayne State couldn't sustain the lead, setting up the late-game and overtime heroics of the Huskies.
The NSIC tournament now moves to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the quarterfinals this weekend while the Wildcats finished their season with a 14-12 record.
"This one is going to sting for a while," Kaminsky said.
SCSU 47 39 14 – 100
WSC 38 48 12 – 98
ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY (11-17): Matthew Willert 4 2-3 11; Luke Taylor 2 1-2 6; Ryan Bagley 4 2-2 12; Caleb Donaldson 8 5-6 24; Anthony Roberts 12 5-6 34; Joe Mutimer 3 0-0 7; Cameron Alexander 2 0-0 6.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (14-12): Ben Dentlinger 5 1-2 11; Jordan Janssen 12 5-7 29; Alec Millender 4 5-6 14; Nate Mohr 5 2-2 17; Justin Eagins 7 4-4 19; Jay Saunders 2 1-3 5; Cody McCullough 1 0-0 2; Zach LaFave 0 1-2 1.