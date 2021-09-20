Wildcats pitch shutout over Minot State

WAYNE — The Wayne State football team pitched a shutout in Northern Sun Conference play here at Bob Cunningham Field Saturday evening to improve to 2-1 on the young season in front of a large "Family Weekend" crowd.
The Wildcats scored a defensive touchdown and shut out the Beavers for the second consecutive season with a 48-0 victory after shutting out MSU in 2019 in a game played in Minot.
"If you shut anyone out in this league, you have really played great," Wayne State coach John McMenamin said. "Scott (McLaughlin) had a great plan, and the staff and players executed the plan almost perfectly."
Offensively, the Wildcats were just as impressive.
"I like our progress offensively. Our quarterbacks are playing well, we have a good group of running backs and our line is settling in, coming together," McMenamin said. "Tavian (Willis) is making good decisions at quarterback, and we put in a couple of packages for Nick Bohn back there — they both played well tonight."
The scoring started early with a 20-yard field goal from Alex Powders after an eight-play WSC drive stalled with 12 minutes, 23 seconds still to go in the opening frame.
Bohn culminated a 51-yard march by the Wildcats, plowing over the goal line from the 1 and, after a Powders kick, Wayne State was up 10-0.
Willis found former Wayne High standout Mason Lee from 35 yards out to make it 17-0 a little under midway through the second and Powders added another field goal, this one from 37 yards out to make it 20-0 with just over a minute to go before the intermission — but the Wildcats weren't finished.
Wildcat defensive back Kevin Ransom stepped in front of a Beaver aerial and rambled 34 yards for a score with a half-minute left in the half.
"We were in a cover three and I was back covering and the quarterback evidently didn't see me," Ransom said. "I grabbed the pass and saw nothing but green grass along the sideline. I took off and nobody touched me."
Ransom was back at it early in the third with another pick.
"Now that was a tougher catch," Ransom said. "We were in cover one and my guy was right behind me, I had to use my 'ups' to go get that one."
The pick led to a 31-yard pass from Bohn to Trystn Ducker for a score. Ducker has four touchdown receptions on the early season has caught a touchdown in every game.
McLaughlin played down the defensive plan and gave credit to the players on the field.
"We just went back to basics, tried to simplify what we were doing," McLaughlin said. "We felt like it would give us confidence to just go out there and play football. The guys did it, they listened and executed."
The final Wildcat touchdowns came from a player who was erroneously tossed out of the game in the first half.
WSC running back Deshawn Massey was ejected in the first half for targeting.
On-field reviews are not available for NCAA Division II, but the play in question was reviewed by the officials at the half and the call was reversed, allowing Massey back in the game for the second half.
He made the most of it, finishing the game with 96 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of 7 and 15 yards in the final 15 minutes.
Wayne State will hit the road next Saturday with a trip to the Minnesota State-Duluth Bulldogs in Duluth.
Another 6 p.m. kickoff is slated for the contest.
MSU (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
WSC (2-1) 10 17 7 14 — 48
FIRST QUARTER
WSC: Alex Powders 20 field goal, 12:23.
WSC: Nick Bohn 1 run (Powders kick), 2:37.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Mason Lee 35 pass from Tavian Willis (Powders kick), 9:24.
WSC: Powders 37 field goal, 1:02.
WSC: K. Ransom 34 interception return (Powders kick), :35.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Trystn Ducker 31 pass from Bohn (Powders kick), 4:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Deshawn Massey 7 run (Powders kick), 10:17.
WSC Massey 15 run (Powders kick), 4:20.