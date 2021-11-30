WAYNE — Down six with just under seven minutes left in the game, Wayne State College used a comeback that culminated with a game-winning 3-pointer from Alec Millender to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney 67-64 on Monday night.
To start the comeback, Jordan Janssen hit a second-chance bucket in the paint to make it 58-54 in favor of the Lopers and then hit a conventional three-point-play to make it 59-57 with 5:53 left on the clock.
Millender hit a 3-pointer with 5:01 left to give the Wildcats the lead 60-59, but Nebraska-Kearney would go back up by one with a couple of free throws.
"This game was great for us because every possession was vitally important in the game," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "That is how it's going to be from here on out in the conference and that is how we need to treat every game."
Another gift from the charity stripe put the Lopers up by a bucket, but Janssen hit another bucket inside to even the score 62-62 with 1:51 left to go.
UNK answered to go up by a bucket, but Nate Mohr answered with jumper in the paint to tie it back up moments later at 64-64.
Millender put the exclamation point on the night with his 3-pointer with just 12 seconds left to post the 67-64 final score.
The Lopers had one more possession before the final buzzer, but the Wayne State defense held UNK without a shot in the final nine seconds after a timeout.
"We finally clamped down on the defensively in the end," Kaminsky said. "This was a quality win for us, and we want to keep this in-state rivalry going. I wouldn't mind playing them home and home each year. They (UNK) certainly make us a better team down the road."
With the win, Wayne State improved to 4-3 on the season as nearly 1,000 people were on hand to watch the Wildcats come back from a small deficit in the opening 20 minutes and gather themselves down the stretch in the second half to claim the win.
"We played as well today as we played poorly against Doane," Kaminsky said, referring to the Wildcats’ weekend loss to Doane. "Not taking one thing away from Doane, but we beat a very good team here tonight."
The Wildcats withstood 19 turnovers but grabbed 36 rebounds compared to 34 for UNK and had 15 offensive boards in the game.
"Fifteen extra rebounds are about like 15 extra possessions," Kaminsky said. "Some of those rebounds were back-to-back rebounds, but that statistic is a big reason we won the game — especially in the second half."
Wayne State will remain at home as it heads into Northern Sun Conference action later this week, taking on Southwest Minnesota State back here at Rice Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 2, with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff slated.
UNK 40 24 — 64
WSC 38 29 — 67
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY (3-2): Darrian Nebecker 8 0-1 16; Sean Murphy 2 0-0 4; Austin Luger 7 2-4 19; David Simental 2 4-4 8; Sean Evans 6 0-0 15; Winston Cook 1 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (4-3): Jordan Janssen 5 1-1 11; Cody McCullough 4 2-3 10; Alec Millender 4 0-0 12; Nate Mohr 3 0-0 7; Justin Eagins 5 0-0 11; Jay Saunders 1 2-2 4; Zach LaFave 4 0-0 9; Nate Thayer 1 0-0 3.