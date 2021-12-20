WISNER — The Winside wrestling team has a simple team mantra this season — pin to win.
The Wildcats certainly lived up to that billing Saturday at Wisner-Pilger High School, as three of their five champions finished the days with five pins apiece to give them enough bonus points to outlast the host Gators for the team title.
"Our motto is 'Pin to Win' and Cayden (Ellis), Art (Escalante) and Tyler (Carlson) all had five pins each, and that's 30 bonus points and they add up quick," Winside coach Jesse Thies said after the tournament. "Those kids live for that motto, and it was good to see them come through today."
The Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in the NSWCA Class D team rankings, were without the services of seniors Jacoby Mann (ranked No. 4 at 120) and Gabe Escalante (No. 2 at 160) but got some nice performances from younger wrestlers to help offset those absences.
"We were kind of concerned coming in because we're missing those two seniors with injuries, and they're big scorers for us," Thies said. "Cooper Behmer came through big-time for us at 120 and won some matches and placed third, and Mason Magwire also won some matches for us at 132, and that helped put us over the top."
The Wildcats finished with five champions on the day, including the trio of five-pin winners in Ellis (126), Escalante (152) and Carlson (160), along with Korbin Carlson at 113 and Mason Topp, who won a battle of rated wrestlers as the fifth-rated Topp beat Class B No. 4 Martin Carrillo of Wayne, 2-0.
The runner-up Gators had four champions on the day and led for most of the final round before Winside's final push. Winning titles for the Gators were Tycin Lampan (106), Braxton Siebrandt (120), Devon Schultz (145) and Dominique Manning (220).
Top-ranked Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale picked up his 100th career victory with a championship-round pin of Wayne's Aiden Liston at 170 pounds. Other winners included Dylan Higby (132) and Jackson Koehn (182) of Clarkson/Leigh, Ashton Munsell of Wayne (138) and B-R/L-D heavyweight Dave Whitley.
Green Machine Invitational
Team standings
Winside 135.5, Wisner-Pilger 125, Wayne 103.5, Clarkson/Leigh 88.5, Neligh-Oakdale 79.5, Oakland-Craig 67, B-R/L-D 44, Quad County NE 32, Cedar Bluffs 0.
Championship results
106: Tycin Lampan, W-P, def. Will Leseberg, Wayne, medical forfeit. 113: Korbin Carlson, Winside, maj. dec. Miguel Hernandez, O-C, 14-3. 120: Braxton Siebrandt, W-P, pinned Carson Whitesel, N-O, 1:26. 126: Cayden Ellis, Winside, pinned Kegan Payne, N-O, 2:27. 132: Dylan Higby, C/L, tech. fall Walker Ott, W-P, 22-5. 138: Ashton Munsell, Wayne, pinned Maddox Magwire, Winside, 3:13. 145: Devon Schultz, W-P, pinned Jaden Stoklasa, C/L, 5:26.
152: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Jacob Koehn, C/L, 1:52. 160: Tyler Carlson, Winside, pinned Tavis Uhing, O-C, 2:21. 170: Aiden Kuester, N-O, pinned Aiden Liston, Wayne, 2:38. 182: Jackson Koehn, C/L, pinned Cooper Zara, Wayne, :56. 195: Mason Topp, Winside dec. Martin Carrillo, Wayne, 2-0. 220: Dominique Manning, W-P, pinned Landon Redding, B-R/L-D, :14. 285: Dave Whitley, B-R/L-D, pinned JT Brands, O-C, 3:15.
Consolation results
106: No match. 113: No match. 120: Cooper Behmer, Winside, pinned Hunter Foote, Wayne, 3:49. 126: Ben Loftis, O-C, maj. dec. Zach McManigal, Wayne, 8-0. 132: Ashton Higgins, N-O, pinned Carter Olson, QCNE, 1:58. 138: James Grotelueshen, C/L, dec. Thomas Johnson, N-O, 9-4. 145: Eli Barner, Wayne, pinned Daniel Puppe, QCNE, 4:48.
152: Keegan Poppe, W-P, pinned Francisco Jinez, Wayne, :50. 160: Chase Thomas, N-O, dec. Jacob Henery, N-O, 13-7. 170: Ajay Gubbels, QCNE, pinned Andrew Siohler, QCNE, 2:58. 182: Kristian Oeverjordet, W-P, pinned Justin Backer, QCNE, 2:14. 195: Jesse Droescher, O-C, 0-2 (round robin). 220: Landon Redding, B-R/L-D, pinned Garrett Klausen, O-C, 4:36. 285: Fischer Carson, QCNE, dec. Dominick Richter, O-C, 7-1.