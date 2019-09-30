Wildcats let another game slip away

WAYNE — A few plays doomed the Wayne State’s otherwise stellar effort as the Wildcats fell to Concordia-St. Paul 28-21 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action to fall to 1-3.
The Golden Bears scored a touchdown with three minutes left on the clock, but the Wildcats were far from finished here at Bob Cunningham Field.
“We shoot ourselves in the foot, then we come back,” WSC coach Dan McLaughlin said. “We need to get better and finish a game.”
After Concordia-St. Paul took the lead 28-21, Wayne State mounted a drive.
The Wildcats took over at the 25-yard line of Concordia-St. Paul when Wildcat quarterback Tavian Willis found Taurean Grady for a 13-yard gain to open the ensuing drive, then ran for 7 yards to the Wayne State 45.
“We had some guys do some really good things,” McLaughlin said. “Then we would screw up.”
Willis ran for 3 yards to the WSC 48, then 6 yards into Golden Bear territory, with 1:46 left on the clock.
McLaughlin called timeout to set up a play.
Willis found Corbin Foster across the middle for an apparent 25-yard gain to the the 21. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the play was called back for holding on the offensive line and the ball went back to the WSC 44.
“That’s what I’m talking about,” McLaughlin said. “We find a way to lose these games and we need to stop it — we are so much better than the way we played down the stretch.”
Willis ran for 8 yards, then McLaughlin called timeout with 1:22 left.
Back-to-back incomplete passes from Willis to Jason Hawkins ended the Wildcat threat at the Golden Bear 48 and left the Wildcats with no timeouts with 1:11 left in the contest.
The Wildcats fell behind 3-0 in the first but rallied in the second to grab a 14-3 lead.
Alex Thramer, a sophomore from O’Neill, spotted Ryyan Wilkins running loose in the secondary from 18 yards out with 9:37 left in the second frame, and then Lorenzo Logwood took off for an 11-yard score to make it 14-3 with 2:46 left in the half.
Ethan Knudson added his second extra-point kick and it seemed the teams were headed to the break with the Wildcats in front 14-3.
However, Concordia-St. Paul marched 75 yards in nine plays and a little over two minutes to make it 14-10.
“We had held them the entire half, then we give up that drive,” McLaughlin said. “We have to stay focused the entire game, no matter what time is left on the clock.”
Wayne State outgained the Golden Bears 440-363 and racked up a very balanced 227 yards rushing and 236 yards in the air compared with 191 and 172.
The statistical success doesn’t impress the Wildcat coach.
“It is so frustrating to keep losing these games I feel we should win,” McLaughlin said. “The only thing I know to do is keep working harder — keep swinging the hammer and sooner or later you’re going to hit something.”
WSC will host the University of Minnesota-Crookston in its annual Homecoming/Hall of Fame Game here at Bob Cunningham Field at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday
CSP (3-1) 3 7 10 8 — 28
WSC (1-3) 0 14 0 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
CSP: Danny Laudet 49 field goal, 2:11.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Ryyan Wilkins 18 pass from Alex Thramer (Ethan Knudson kick) 5:38.
WSC: Lorenzo Logwood 11 run (Knudson kick) 4:20.
CSP: Gustaveson 6 pass from Hutton (Laudet kick) :27.
THIRD QUARTER
CSP: Laudet 21 field goal, 6:07.
CSP: Hutton 76 run (Laudet kick) 1:09.
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Taurean Grady 17 pass from Tavian Willis (Knudson kick) 7:44.
CSP: Reid-Crawley 3 run (Jabril Clewis pass from Hutton) 3:00.