WAYNE — The Wayne State football team showed of what it has been working on during the 15-practice spring season and showed off its new coach as Logan Masters led the Wildcats out on Bob Cunningham Field at Memorial Stadium for the first time in a public setting and the first after being named the new head Wildcat in February.
Masters,a Wildcat alum, was tabbed to succeed John McMenamin by WSC athletic director, Mike Powicki when McMenamin resigned on Feb. 3 to take a position as wide receivers coach at Division I Tulane.
Although it is his first year at the steering wheel for the Wildcats, Masters is no stranger to Bob Cunningham Field.
He served as the offensive coordinator under McMenamin last two seasons and helped Wayne State to a 7-4 record in 2021, their first seven-win season since 2011.
He made his way back to Wayne State after a three-year run at Chadron State College (2017-19) where he was the offensive coordinator in 2019. The Eagles had three consecutive winning records during his tenure there.
Masters began his coaching career at Wayne State as an assistant under Dan McLaughlin from 2010-2016 where served many different offensive coaching positions and was eventually named offensive coordinator in 2015.
Prior to beginning his coaching career, the Storm Lake, Iowa, native had a brilliant playing career which saw him end his career as the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and caught at least two passes in every game he played as a Wildcat.
His final season in 2009, he helped Wayne State to a 9-3 and the school's first-ever trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
"This is home to us now," Masters said. "We love it here at Wayne and I feel really blessed to get this opportunity so early in my coaching career."
Master and his wife, Amber, live in Wayne with their three sons, Lincoln, 7, Langston, 3, and Leyton, 2. They are expecting another child at the end of June.
When he left to go to Chadron State, he looked at that opportunity to grow as a coach.
"All I knew about college football I learned from Coach 'Mac' (McLaughlin) and that was some valuable experience," Masters said. "I just felt it was time to go out and see other philosophies and ways of doing things — Coach Long was also a great mentor while I was at Chadron."
And yes, the Wildcats ended their spring drills with an inter-squad scrimmage Saturday afternoon on a sunny, windy day.
Some key ingredients were missing the scrimmage, most notably returning NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2021, quarterback Nick Bohn.
Bohn is healing up from shoulder surgery from an injury suffered last season.
"Rehab is going good," Bohn said. "I should be ready to go for the summer and next fall."
Masters and company split the team into the Black Team (offense) and the Gold Team (defense) and the teams played to a 64-64 tie.
The offensive scoring was somewhat modified compared to a regular season game, while the defense scored points based on an established criteria which included forcing a three-and-out, forcing a punt, forcing a turnover, a defensive score, etc.
The defense dominated early with an interception by Jacob Byrd and a couple of three-and-outs.
Former Wayne High standout Mason Lee got the Black Team on the board first with a 10-yard run late in the opening quarter.
The defense held a 21-5 lead at the end of the first.
By the half, the offense had built a 43-34 advantage paced by a couple of Alex Powder field goals.
A couple of halftime contests, including a kicking contest and a punt catching between the offensive and defensive linemen resulted in the Gold retaking the lead 44-43 heading into the third frame.
A couple of sacks and a few three-and-outs extended the Gold Team lead to 61-43 at the end of the third.
An Ashton Schmaderer 11-yard scamper put the offense up 64-62 but a defensive sack with under a minute left in the game brought the teams to the 64-64 tie.
"We made progress this spring and we are recruiting as locally as we can," Masters said. "Local talent makes for local interest — we're simply looking for good athletes.
"Good athletes and hard-working kids like we have in the eastern one-third of Nebraska and western one-third of Iowa are the kids we're looking to land. We have a good group coming in and are excited to get going over the summer and next fall."
Wayne State is scheduled to open its 2022 campaign with a night game Sept. 3 at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.