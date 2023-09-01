WAYNE — The Wayne State College football team held on for a 31-23 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead here at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field on Thursday.
After forging a lead in the first half, the Wildcats held on to come away with the eight-point win to open the season 1-0.
"A win is a win in this league," Wayne State coach Logan Masters said. "We made the plays we needed to make when we had to to get this done. We left a lot of things to work on from here on, but we got the win."
The scouting report was useless as the Dragons threw the football 52 times during the game and completed 42 of the attempts for 364 yards.
"We didn't think the would come out slinging the ball all over the field," Wayne State defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin said. "We kind of had to react on the fly here tonight, but we did and made the adjustments and came out of here with a win."
With all of the balls in the air, Minnesota-Moorhead managed only minus-3 yards rushing during the game.
"Our front four did a great job all night," Masters said. "We are getting kind of beat up at linebacker, so they (front four) really came through for us tonight."
"We have a lot of things to work on and need to get better at a lot of things," defensive tackle Rex Becker from Hartington Cedar Catholic said. "We have higher standards here, and we need to play up to our potential to get where we want to get. A win is always a good thing, but we really need to play better."
The Dragons scored first before Wildcat quarterback Nick Bohn got his night started with a rushing touchdown from 4 yards out. The junior figured in on three scores on the night, two on the ground and one through the air.
"Nick made pretty solid decisions all night," Masters said. "He did a good job managing the game and took care of the football — that's very important."
The Wildcats took their first lead just seven seconds into the second quarter when Dawson Forgy capped off a 14-play, 71-yard drive with a 9-yard blast up the middle and, after a Boston Hensley kick, Wayne State led 14-7.
The Dragons answered with a Jacob Schroeder 28-yard field goal with 6:43 left before the intermission, but the Wildcats weren't done before the half.
Bohn took the Wildcats on a 75-yard march that ended with a Hensley field goal from 23 yards out with :27 left on the clock to send the teams to the locker room with Wayne State leading 17-10.
WSC extended the lead early in the third quarter when Bohn scored his second touchdown on the ground to end a 67-yard drive with 11:40 left in the third to push the Wildcat advantage to 24-10.
The Dragons answered with a 41-yard strike from Jack Strand to Brady Perryman, Perryman's second touchdown on the night, and the lead was cut to a touchdown at 24-17.
Early in the final 15 minutes, Ashten Schmaderer grabbed a Bohn aerial and rumbled 36 yards for a score to punch the lead back to 14 points with 13:38 remaining in the contest.
Minnesota State-Moorhead scored late in the game and went for two points, which failed, but the game wasn't over.
The Dragons got the ball back with 42 seconds left on the clock.
A couple of incomplete passes and a Luke Sims sack — the lone sack of the game for the Wildcats — forced a Dragon timeout with 25 ticks left in the game.
Strand threw a pass deep down the right side of the field, but the ball fell harmlessly to the turf and the win was preserved.
"I guess the old saying about winning ugly is still a win is very true," McLaughlin said. "We definitely have some things to work on, but coming out of here with a win is a good place to start."
The Wildcats will hit the road next week when they travel to Mankato, Minnesota, to take on the ninth-ranked Minnesota State University Mavericks in another evening contest.
"Mankato is loaded again," Masters said. "We'll have to play better than we did tonight to beat them, we'll work on the things we need to work on and go over there and compete, we'll get better."
MSUM (0-1) 7 3 7 6 — 23
WSC (1-0) 7 10 7 7 — 31
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
MSUM: Brady Perryman 19 pass from Jack Strand (Jacob Schroeder kick), 12:48
WSC: Nick Bohn 4 run (Boston Hensley kick), 8:07
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Dawson Forgy 9 run (Hensley kick), 14:53
MSUM: Schroeder 28 field goal, 6:43
WSC: Hensley 28 field goal, :27
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Bohn 1 run (Hensley kick), 11:40
MSUM: Perryman 41 pass from Strand (Schroeder kick), 10:09
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Ashten Schmaderer 36 pass from Bohn (Hensley kick), 13:38
MSUM: Gage Florence 1 pass from Strand (Pass failed), 1:06