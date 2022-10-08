WAYNE - The Wayne State football team held on for a 41-33 win over Minnesota State University-Mankato here at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field in a homecoming contest in front of over 2,000 fans on a sun-drenched afternoon.
The Wildcats ran out to a 27-3 lead in the second quarter to only see the Mavericks bounce back to within one score twice, although never taking the lead.
The win was somewhat historic as it was the first Wildcat win over Minnesota-Mankato at Bob Cunningham Field and the first time the Wildcats have beaten the Mavericks in consecutive seasons after WSC won last season in Mankato.
"This was a great win, but we need to continue to get better," Wayne state coach Logan Masters said. "All of the wins in this conference are big wins and you earn them and move forward - we'll enjoy it for a while then get back to work."
Anthony Watkins opened scoring for the Wildcats and the game with a 67-yard sprint to the end zone.
Watkins appeared to be stopped after a gain of about five yards but he rolled on top of the Minnesota-Mankato tackler without touching the turf and kept right on running.
"I knew I didn't touch the ground," Watkins said. "The coaches always tell us to run until they tell you to stop - I kept running after we rolled over."
Alex Powders nailed a 26-yard field goal to make it 10-0 for the Wildcats before the Mavericks got on the board with a 54-yard three-pointer.
Wayne State went on to score the next 17 points, beginning with a wonderful catch by former Wayne High School standout Mason Lee from quarterback Nick Bohn from 45 yards away.
"We saw on film earlier in the week that they were open in the secondary to a big play," Lee said. "The defensive guy and I were kind of hand fighting when the ball was in the air - when the ball got to us I just went up and got it."
Lee's touchdown was just 11 seconds into the second period and the Wildcat defense got offensive on MSU-M's next possession.
Gerale Flye scooped up a Maverick fumble just 33 seconds later and raced 34 yards for another score to make it 24-3.
Another Powders field goal with 5:27 left in the opening half made it 27-3.
"We really needed to respond to last week's game," Masters said. "You never know how a team will react to adversity until you have some adversity - we had our first loss of the season last week and I liked the way we responded."
"We wanted to get out early and smack them in the mouth, get off to a good start," Watkins said. "We did that today."
MSU-M would score a field goal and a touchdown before the half then opened the second half with another touchdown to make it 27-20 before the Wildcats got going again.
Jacob Keiser, the former Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojan, capped off an 11-play 90-yard drive with a four-yard blast into the end zone to restart Wayne State in the second half to make it 34-20 and the Wildcats held off the Mavericks from there in the fourth quarter.
Bohn finished the afternoon 10-of-16 passing for 266 yards and a couple of scores while Watkins gained 116 yards on the ground in a dozen carries.
Alex Kowalczyk had 18 total tackles and a forced fumble.
The Wildcats will hit the road next weekend when they travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota Saturday, Oct. 8 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
MSU-M (4-2,4-2) 3 10 7 13 - 33
WSC (5-1, 5-1) 10 17 7 7 - 41
FIRST QUARTER
WSC: Anthony Watkins 67 run, Alex Powders kick, 13:54.
WSC: Powders 26 field goal, 3:36.
MSU-M: Matthew Jaeger 54 field goal, 2:04.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Mason Lee 45 pass from Nick Bohn, Powders kick, 14:49.
WSC: Gerale Flye 34 fumble return, Powders kick, 14:16.
WSC: Powders 24 field goal, 5:27.
MSU-M: Grant Guyett 22 pass from Hayden Ekern, Damian Chowaniec kick, 3:18.
MSU-M: Chowaniec 34 field goal, :47.
THIRD QUARTER
MSU-M: Ekern 1 run, Chowaniec kick, 13:24.
WSC: Jacob Keiser 4 run, Powders kick, 2:16.
FOURTH QUARTER
MSU-M: Nyles Williams 14 pass from Ekern, kick blocked, 13:20.
WSC: David Elder 27 pass from Bohn, Powders kick, 10:42.
MSU-M: Williams 40 pass from Ekern, Chowaniec kick, 1:21.