Wildcats earn sweep over MSU-Moorhead

WAYNE — The Wayne State women’s softball team is coming around after struggling through the early segments of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule through the spring.
“Coming around” may be a bit of an understatement as the Wildcats won three of four games in conference play, including a 4-1 and 7-5 sweep over Minnesota State University-Moorhead here at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex Sunday afternoon.
Wayne State split a doubleheader with conference power Northern State University from South Dakota on Saturday.
“We are finally getting some of our players healthy and, as they get settled on the field, we’ve improved a lot,” WSC coach Shelli Manson. “We’re starting to look like what we thought we would look like this season.”
A main cog recovering in Manson’s arsenal is sophomore pitcher Sloan Cooksey, who pitched a complete game in the opener and followed that performance with a couple of innings of relief work in game two where she also picked up the win.
“She’s really getting in a good groove,” Manson said.
Pitching aside, the Wildcats came alive in game two with the come-from-behind 7-5 rally for the win.
After grabbing an early 4-0 lead at the end of the second frame, the Wildcats fell behind as the Dragons scored two in the top of the third and three in the fifth to take the lead 5-4.
Wayne State came to the plate in the sixth with pinch-hitter Michaela Smith earning a walk.
Abby Husing came in to run for Smith, and Emily Hale sacrificed Husing to second with a bunt.
Kortney Buresh came to the plate and beat out an infield single to second base, advancing Husing to third.
Kim Vidlak also legged out an infield hit to shortstop to chase Husing home and then Kamryn Sparks laced a single into right field to score Buresh.
“We got some big hits this weekend,” Manson said. “It was nice to connect when we needed it. Our hitting has been pretty good all season, but today we got it when we needed it.”
After a pitching change for Minnesota State-Moorhead, Sparks was caught trying to steal second and then Jenna Etmans walked and subsequently swiped second base.
While Etmans was stealing, the Dragon catcher threw the ball into center field, allowing Vidlak to cross the plate and setting the 7-5 final score.
Cooksey came on in relief and shut down MSU-Moorhead in the sixth and seventh innings.
In the first game, the Wildcats used a four-run fourth to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Cooksey allowed a run and spread out five hits over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.
GAME 2
MSUM (7-28, 5-16) 002 030 0 — 5 9 1
WSC (7-27, 4-18) 130 003 X — 7 10 2
WP: Sloan Cooksey LP: Reece Dahl
2B: (MSUM) Jordey Smith; Paiton Tornberg (WSC). 3B: Kamryn Sparks (WSC).
GAME 1
MSUM 000 010 0 — 1 5 3
WSC 000 400 X — 4 9 2
WP: Cooksey LP: Anna Lang