Wildcats earn split at home

WAYNE - Wayne State earned a split with the University of Mary here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex with a 12-9 win in the second game of a double header.
The Wildcats dropped the opener 5-2 to the Marauders before responding in game two with a huge win.
"We really needed the win,"WSC coach Alex Koch said. "We're very young and to a great degree, finding our way - we had a recruiting class of 12 freshmen and once they get going, I believe we'll start to put some wins together - the sooner the better though."
The second game was a back-and-forth battle which saw the Wildcats come back late in the contest to come away with the split.
"I'm so happy we won the second game," Koch said. "We didn't want to come out of here with two losses today - I was happy with the way we responded to at least get the split."
The game was scheduled for Bismarck, North Dakota, but snowy fields required the game be moved to Wayne.
"It's an advantage we have for being this far south and our fields are ready ahead of theirs," Koch said. "We just need to take advantage of that advantage when the opportunity presents itself."
Wayne State was behind 9-8 at the end of the seventh in the final game of the afternoon.
First baseman Hunter Babe had a great second game going 6-for-6, scoring four runs and driving in three and the Wildcats rode three scoreless innings from their bullpen to hold on for the lead.
Wayne State led off game two with a couple of runs in the top of the first (Wayne State was the visiting team on the scoreboard) when Cade Lynam singled up the middle to open the game.
After a couple of outs, Babe got his game going with a sharp single through the left side chasing Lynam to third.
Babe made it to second base on a wild pitch then shortstop Quinn McCafferty rifled a single to center field to score Lynam and Babe.
The Marauders answered in the third with a run but the Wildcats responded with a couple of runs in the third including an RBI-single by Babe.
Mary took the lead in the fourth with three runs to head into the fifth with a 6-5 advantage but two Wildcat runs in the top of the fifth made it 7-6 in favor of Wayne State.
"We made some mistakes for sure," Koch said, "Bu,t I really like the way we kept the pressure on them offensively."
The Marauders regained the lead in the sixth with three more runs, but Wayne State pitching silenced Mary's bats the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Wayne State's offense plated two runs in the eighth to take the lead then added a couple of insurance runs in the ninth to seal the win.
"A win is a win in this league, I don't care how you get them, you just need to get them," Koch said. "Now we need to string some of them together."
Colt Davis came on in relief to get the win on the mound.
In the opening game, Mary broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning of the scheduled seven-inning contest with four big runs to go up 5-1.
The Wildcats plated a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly ball from Babe, but it wasn't enough and the Marauders came away with the win.
Wayne State will be back in action Tuesday, April 4 when they host Minnesota-Duluth back here a the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex. The doubleheader was scheduled for Duluth, but again, unplayable conditions in Minnesota required the games to be moved to Wayne.
GAME TWO
WSC (9-15,3-7) 201 121 022 - 12 19 2
UM (10-12,3-4) 012 303 000 - 9 11 1
WP: Kolt Davis. LP: Jared Arnold. S: Braden Cannon.
2B: Cade Lynam, Hunter Babe, Braden Cannon (WSC); Daniel Martin, Noah Hull (UM); 3B: Quinn McCafferty (WSC); Hull (UM); HR: Michael Polson (UM).
GAME ONE
WSC 000 101 0 - 2 4 0
UM 010 040 X - 5 8 1
WP: Jonathan Draheim. LP: Jackson Shelburne, S: Mark Schommer.
2B: Carter Thomas (WSC); Martin, Cal James (UM).