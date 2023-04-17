WAYNE - The Wayne State softball team battled the wind and the Wolves Sunday afternoon in a Northern Sun Conference double header here at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
Northern State University from Aberdeen, SD came away with a couple of wins over the Wildcats, winning the first game 6-3 and taking game two 5-4 to drop Wayne State to 9-29 overall and 4-11 in the NSIC.
Both teams faced winds gusting to over 40 miles per hour at the Pete Chapman Complex which put a premium on defense and pitching as anything hit in the air wasn't going very far.
Wayne State scored first in the second contest, plating a run in the bottom of the first inning after starting pitcher, Sami Felt held the Wolves scoreless in their half of the frame.
Riley Holmberg opened the Wildcat first with a single past the shortstop before Lauren Laudick singled through the right side of the infield.
After a ground out, chased the runners to second and third, another ground ball got Holmberg home to open the scoring.
Northern State grabbed its first lead of the game in the third with a couple of runs.
Wayne State answered in the fourth with three runs to go up 4-2.
After opening the inning with a ground out, Paiton Tornberg laced a single to right field then took advantage of a throwing error to advance to second base on the play.
Madison Gomez stepped to the plate and blasted a triple past the right fielder to send Tornberg home then scored on a Dylan Sweeney double to right.
Sweeney advanced to third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on another NSU error.
The Wolves would tie it up in the top of the fifth to make it 4-4.
"We're a young team and girls are very eager to learn and they are," Wayne State coach Christy Warnock said. "We just seem to have a lapse here or there during the game that puts us behind - and its not just hitting fielding and pitching, we may do two of the three things but fall a little short in the other phase of the game. We're working on it."
Northern State spoiled the night cap with a single run in the top of the seventh inning, but the action wasn't done.
After the first Wildcat grounded out to the pitcher, Riley Holmberg hit a smash off the pitcher's glove for a single.
Laudick then doubled to center field, but Holmberg was cut down at the plate by the center fielder.
Laudick advanced to third on the throw but Kim Vidlak stepped to the plate and rifled a line drive right at the NSU shortstop to end the threat and the game by the 5-4 final.
"We're getting closer to where we need to be to be successful," Warnock said. "We kind of need to learn how to win and stop finding ways to lose these games - we're getting there."
In the opener, both teams scored two runs in the first inning.
The Wildcats took advantage of a couple of Northern State errors and singles by Laudick and Gomez to answer NSU's runs in the top of the frame.
Wayne State added a run in the second to take a 3-2 lead, but single runs by the Wolves in the third and fourth and two in the fifth put Northern State up for good, 6-3, in the seven-inning game.
The Wildcats are set to return to the Pete Chapman Softball Complex Monday, April 17, for another conference doubleheader with Minnesota State-Moorhead at noon and 2 p.m.
They will hit the road for a twin bill at Winona State University on April 19.
Game 2
NSU (12-22,6-8) 002 020 1 5 8 2
WSC (9-29,4-11) 100 300 0 4 9 3
WP: Abby Rux (3-6) LP: Sophie Stuart (3-4).
2B: Claire Zbylut (2), Avarie Eagle, Kyra Knudtson (NSU); Lauren Laudick, Dylan Sweeney (WSC). 3B: Madison Gomez (WSC).
Game 1
NSU 201 120 0 - 6 7 5
WSC 210 000 0 - 3 7 3
WP: Lexi Chase (5-9) LP: Callie Carraher (0-1).
2B: Eagle, Elly Smith, Emma Owens, (NSU); Gomez, Natalie Arbizu, (WSC).