Wildcats drop two to No. 2

WAYNE - The Wayne State women's softball team hosted the No. 2 team in the Northern Sun Conference here at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex and dropped a doubleheader, 11-1 and 14-4. Both games were shortened by the 10-run rule.
In the second game of the twin bill, the Wildcats were in position to split the doubleheader.
In fact, Wayne State was cruising along with a 4-0 lead after three innings in game two, before the wheels came off and Winona came back to earn the 14-4 final.
An 11-run fifth frame spelled doom for the Wildcats and sent the Warriors to the sweep.
"We need to figure out how stay with a team and finish a game," Wayne State coach, Shelli Manson said. "We are a young team, and we have struggled at times to finish games."
The Wildcats had won three straight in an 11-28 season, but fell way short on Thursday.
"It's really the little things," Manson said. "Missing the corners for the pitchers, fouling off a good pitch, getting in front of a ground ball - it''s the things you need to do to win in any league - much less one of the best in the country.
The Northern Sun Conference has a couple of teams rated in the top 20 of the country, but the Warriors weren't one of them.
Winona State came into the doubleheader an 11-3 conference record and 25-11 record overall.
They left at 13-2 and 27-11.
After putting away the first game early, Winona was in a battle in game two.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings beginning with a two-run second.
Kortney Buresh singled to center to open the second stanza before Riley Holmberg tripled down the right field line to chase Buresh home.
Kim Vidlak grounded out to the shortstop, but it sent Holmberg home to make it 2-0 in favor of Wayne State.
The Wildcats got back after it offensively after starting pitcher, Sami Felt was cruising along through the first four innings.
In the third, Holmberg worked a single with a hot shot the the shortstop, then Kim Vidlak walked.
A line drive from Jenna Etmans and a fly ball by Paiton Tornberg made it two outs with two runners on base.
Madison Gomez slapped a double to left field clearing the bases and the Wildcats were up. 4-0.
"I felt good about where we were right then," Manson said. "They're a great team and they showed it coming back and then some."
The Warriors scored three runs in the top of the fourth to get back in the game then plated 11 in the fifth to put the game away.
Felt ended up with a very respectable performance, going four innings and a third with a couple of strikeouts. Unfortunately, the second third of the fifth accounted for 11 runs on 11 hits and one Wayne State error to end the Wildcat chances.
In the first game, the teams were scoreless in the first frame before Winona State scored five runs in the second inning.
Another big frame in the fourth made it 9-0 before the Wildcats managed a run in the the bottom of the inning.
Vidlak opened the Wayne State fourth with a double to left center.
Etmans walked then Gomez fouled out to right field sending Vidlak to third.
After a line out to second base, Tornberg laced a double to center to chase Vidlak home.
"We did some good things here today," Manson said. "Obviously not enough of them - we need to get better."
Wayne State will hit the road for the next three series as they head to Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston over the weekend before playing a doubleheader at the University of Sioux Falls Apr. 26.
GAME 2
WSU (27-11, 13-3) 000 3 - 11 14 16 0
WSC (11-30, 8-12) 202 00 - 4 7 1
WP: Abby Smith (2-1) LP: Sami Felt (5-8).
2B: Rylee Stout, Teeghan Amwoza, Libby Neveau (WSU); Madison Gomez (WSC). 3B: Riley Holmberg (WSC). HR: Sam Keller, Cammi Riemer (WSU).
GAME 1
WSU 050 42 - 11 14 0
WSC 000 10 - 1 2 4
2B: Sam Keller, Marissa Mullen (WSU); Kim Vidlak, Paiton Tornberg (WSC). HR: Abbie Hlas (WSU).