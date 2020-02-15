Wildcats drop two in final seconds

WAYNE – The Wayne State College men and women hosted Concordia St. Paul in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basket ball here at Rice Auditorium Friday night with the visitors coming away with a pair of white-knuckle wins.
The Wildcat men lost in overtime 93-89 and the Wildcat women lost 81-80.
“We need to do a better job getting our shots and getting stops,” WSC men’s coach Jeff Kaminski said. “We cannot let teams dictate the last minutes – we are not that athletic.”
Wayne State trailed 73-67 with 3:39 left in the second half before making a run to tie the game before time expired.
Jordan Janssen hit a couple of free throws with 3:24 to go to bring the Wildcats to within 73-69 and after a CSP bucket, Nick Ferrarini hit a three on a fast break to make it 75-72.
The Golden Bears hit two from the foul line then Janssen hit a shot in the paint to make it 77-74 and was fouled.
He converted the old-fashioned three-point play to make it 77-75 with 1:40 left in regulation Before Al’Tavius Jackson evened the score on a nifty shot in the lane 10 seconds later.
Jackson would score on a fast break with :51 seconds left ending a 7-0 run by the Wildcats.
CSP made a 16-foot jumper with 36 ticks left on the clock.
Wayne State held the ball and Janssen took a shot with six seconds left and missed as the shot clock expired.
“When it comes down to just one play like that, we can live with that,” Kaminski said. “But if we get a stop before that last shot – it doesn’t matter.”
The Golden Bears missed a shot as time expired in the game and the teams headed to overtime.
“We started the overtime in great shape,” Kaminski said. “They took advantage of some cold shooting and some marginal defense to get a lead and hung on.”
Concordia-St. Paul scored first in the extra session, but Wayne State answered with a bucket from Jackson in the paint and a long ball nearly 30 seconds later to make it 84-82 in favor of the Wildcats.
A dunk by Ben Dentlinger made it 86-83 after a pair of free throws from CSP, but two more free throws from the Golden Bears made it 86-85 with 2:12 left in overtime.
St. Paul went ahead with a bucket in the paint then added a couple of foul shots with 24 seconds left to make it 89-84.
Ferrarini canned a pair of gifters to make it 89-88, but the Wildcats wouldn’t score again as the Golden Bears closed out the game with four additional free throws to make the 93-89 final.
“I have never been disappointed in the effort our guys give every night,” Kaminski said. “We just need to play better defense and be smarter the entire game to come away with a win – we are not good enough to overcome sloppy defense and poor shot selection.”
In the women’s game, Wayne State led 80-79 with 27 seconds left on the clock before a turnover led to a Golden Bear bucket with 10 seconds left on the clock to send the Wildcats to a loss.
“We need to have a better sense of urgency throughout the entire game,” WSC coach Brent Pollari said. “We had a good game plan coming into this game we just didn’t execute every possession.”
The Wildcats trailed early on by four at the half and three after the third rest stop.
They actually fell behind by nine with 6:11 left in the final frame – but tied the score 78-78 with 1:21 left to go.
Wayne State took a lead at 80-78 with 40 seconds left on an Erin Norling layup but the Golden Bears converted one of two free throws before the WSC turnover led the basket.
Norling had a good look underneath, but her shot at the buzzer hit off the back of the rim and fell harmlessly to the ground.
MEN’S GAME
CSP 32 47 14 – 93
WSC 34 45 10 – 89
CONCORDIA – ST. PAUL (8-15, 6-13): Max Keefe 5 2-2 14; Cody Carlson 8 1-2 18; Perion Little 3 0-2 7; Lee Higgins 7 8-10 25; Jordan Coblin 4 9-9 17; Jacob Shields 5 0-0 11; Carlos Barela 0 1-2 1.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (10-18, 7-12): Ben Dentlinger 5 0-0 10; Jordan Janssen 4 8-10 16; Nick Ferrarini 7 5-6 22; Al’Tavius Jackson 9 1-2 22; Nate Mohr 4 0-0 10; Nate Thayer 2 0-1 4; Henry Penner 2 0-0 5.
WOMEN’S GAME
CSP 15 20 29 17 – 81
WSC 16 15 30 19 – 80
CONCORDIA – ST. PAUL (13-12, 10-9): Sydney Zgutowicz 3 1-2 8; Sidney Wentland 7 5-6 20; Ayla Lemke 2 1-2 5; Danielle Schaub 4 2-2 12; Riley Wheatcraft 7 4-4 20; Cassidy Byrd 3 0-0 8; Sydney Schultz 1 4-4 6; Jadyn Hanson 1 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (16-9, 11-8): Erin Norling 10 1-4 22; Brittany Bongartz 6 1-1 13; Autumn Mlinar 4 0-0 12; Halley Busse 6 6-8 20; Josey Ryan 1 0-0 3; Kylie Hammer 0 4-4 4; Haley Vesey 2 0-0 6.