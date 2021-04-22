Wildcats drop pair to Winona State

WAYNE — Wayne State dropped a doubleheader to Winona State University in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball play here Wednesday at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex 11-6 and 6-2.
The Wildcats were sitting in good shape to make the NSIC Tournament a couple of weeks ago but now need a strong finish to qualify for the tourney next month.
The Wildcats have lost four straight, but coach Alex Koch is holding out hope his team can finish strong and find its way into this season’s NSIC tournament.
“We basically missed a year last season, and we have 17 freshmen on this team,” Koch said. “We need to get these guys ready to play and finish games and, now, this season.”
The Warriors came from behind in both games here, and Koch is looking for that trend to stop.
“Our pitching has not lived up to what we thought, and at times our defense will let us down,” Koch said. “We can hit the ball some, but if we can’t keep teams from scoring, we are not going to win.”
The NSIC is full of obstacles, including Wayne State’s schedule to end the season.
The Wildcats will take on nationally ranked Minnesota State-Mankato (No. 3) in a three-game series this weekend and Concordia-St. Paul in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 28, in St. Paul. The Wildcats then travel to Sioux Falls for a date with 11th-ranked Augustana University on the road Saturday, May 1.
Wayne State will host Upper Iowa in a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 5, to finish the regular season.
“We definitely have our work cut out for us,” Koch said. “But we put ourselves in this position. We need to get on a roll.”
The games on Wednesday will not be conducive for achieving the NSIC tournament goal, but the Wildcat coach knows his team can get the job done.
“We have lost six or seven one-run games,” Koch said. “We are right there. In this conference, you need to learn to win those games. We need to get better on the mound and try to gain some confidence.”
In the opening game, the Wildcats were cruising along in a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings.
Wayne State and the Warriors were knotted at 2-2 after the Wildcats scored a couple of runs in the third to even the score.
After an out, the top of the order came to bat for WSC and Brenden Madsen slapped a single up the middle.
Alex Logelin doubled to right center as Madsen advanced to third base.
Another out made it two outs with runners on second and third and Bryce Besinius rifled a single to add another run and tie the score.
“We need to finish games like this if we want to compete in this conference,” Koch said. “We love the competition in the conference, but we need to match it. We’re getting there.”
Winona answered with four runs in the fifth of the seven-inning game and held on for the 6-2 final.
In game two, the Wildcats sprinted out again with a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, only to watch the Warriors score two in the fifth and five in the seventh to take an 8-4 lead.
Winona State scored three in the eighth to push the score to 11-5 and then the Wildcats scored in the ninth to make it 11-6.
“It’s the end of the season,” Koch said. “We need to get going right now.”
GAME ONE
WSU 011 040 0 — 6 12 0
WSC 002 000 0 — 2 5 2
WP: Bailey Banaszynski LP: Brody Sintek.
2B: (WSU) Derek Baumgartner; (WSC) Alex Logelin, Noah Roberts.
GAME TWO
Winona State (17-10, 14-8) 001 020 530 — 11 16 2
Wayne State (10-16, 9-13) 102 100 011 — 6 9 2
WP: Mitchell Mueller LP: Logan Walters.
2B: (WSU) Austin Beyer; (WSC) Conner Fiene. 3B: (WSU) Nathan Loomis. HR: (WSU) Nick Herbst.