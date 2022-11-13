WAYNE - The Wayne State football team finished off an improbable regular season by hanging on for a 10-7 win over Minnesota State University-Moorehead here at Bob Cunningham Field in the 33rd annual Egg Bowl.
When terms like "first ever", "first time" and "first time in program history," to describe your football team and season, chances are, you have had a pretty good year.
Well, the Wildcats and first-year head coach, Logan Masters, have had just that after completing a 9-2 regular season on the way to an all-but-locked-in NCAA Division II National Playoff berth next weekend.
For the first time in school history, the 9-2 mark gives the Wildcats their first ever share of the overall Northern Sun Conference football title.
They had been Co-NSIC South Division Champions some 14 seasons ago.
For only the fourth time in school history Wayne State reached nine wins, matching the totals in 1949, 1993 and 2008.
To set all of these new seasonal standards, the Wildcats had to get a little defensive to hold off the Dragons with the 10-7 final.
"Our defense had an outstanding game," defensive coordinator, Scott McLaughlin said. "We told our front line they needed to get to the quarterback on their own, the MSU-M passing game is very dynamic and we needed our back end guys in coverage - the line got the job done."
The line put together a six sack performance while the back end picked off three MSU-M aerials and forced a fumble.
"We really focused on creating havoc for their offense," McLaughlin said. "The coaches had a great plan and the guys executed the plan almost perfectly."
The first five offensive possessions at the start of the game set the tone for the entire afternoon as each team caused a couple of turnovers and the Wildcats had to punt once.
The defense held the Dragons on the Wildcat turnovers and the WSC offense cashed in on the second MSU-Moorehead turnover with a Anthony Watkins four-yard scamper to the end zone with 5:15 left in the first 15 minutes.
The defense had set the Wildcats up on the Dragon's 28 with the interception.
In the second quarter, Wayne State received an MSU-M punt and started a drive at the Dragon 28 after a poor punt.
The ensuing drive stalled at the six and Alex Powders took it from there with a 23-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 3:31 left in the first half.
It would be all the points the Wildcats would need, but the action was far from over.
Minnesota State-Moorehead inched closer in the third quarter after intercepting a Nick Bohn pass at the Wildcat 27.
It took the Dragons just five plays and a little over a minute to cash in and the score was 10-7 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
At the end of the third and into the fourth, the Wildcats produced a 62-yard, 14-play drive which took over seven minutes off the clock.
Unfortunately, Wayne State turned the ball over on downs at the Dragon's 20.
The defense again took the field and halted the MSU-M drive at the Wayne 20 where the Dragons missed a field goal try.
The teams traded possessions the rest of the way and the Wildcats held on for the 10-7 win.
The Wildcat defense held MSU-M to only 193 yards of total offense.
Alex Kowalczyk led the Wayne State defense with 10 total tackles, including five solo stops and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage - and an interception he returned 21 yards.
Luke Sims had eight tackles with three sacks and four quarterback hurries.
Ijaaz Rashid and J'Von France each had an interception and Jaylan Scott had a couple of pass break ups.
Wayne State's next opponent is set to be revealed at an NCAA Division II Selection Show to be aired at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Wayne State entered the weekend ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Division II Super Region 4. Seven teams from each of the four regions will be selected for the playoffs, leaving the Wildcats in great shape for a spot in the playoffs.
"We have been headed towards this goal for a long time," McLaughlin said. "Now we need to wait and see where we end up and get back to work."
MSU-M (4-7) 0 0 7 0 - 7
WSC (9-2) 7 3 0 0 - 10
FIRST QUARTER
WSC: Anthony Watkins 6 run, Alex Powders kick, 4:09.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Powders 23 field goal, 3:31.
THIRD QUARTER
MSUM: Luke Imdieke 4 run, Ryan Riedel kick, 1:56.