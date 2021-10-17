Wayne High School grad and Wayne State receiver Mason Lee hauls in one of two tourchdown receptions against Augustana on Saturday in Wayne.

BOB BERRY/ Wayne High School grad and Wayne State receiver Mason Lee hauls in one of two tourchdown receptions against Augustana on Saturday in Wayne.
Wildcats drop first game at Memorial Stadium
 
By MIKE RENNING
By MIKE RENNING
 
WAYNE - Wayne State dropped its first game of the 2021 campaign here at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field after beginning the season with three wins at its home stadium to open the season.
 
Northern Sun Conference rival, Augustana rolled into town and held off the Wildcats 32-24 in front of nearly 2,000 spectators on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon match up.
 
Both teams arrived at the game rated in the NCAA Division II Top 25 with the Vikings arriving No. 22 and the Wildcats holding the No. 23 spot in the poll.
 
Augustana, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota opened a couple of double digit leads against Wayne State but the Wildcats gathered themselves to get back in the game on both occasions only to see the Vikings salt the final lead away in the four minutes of the contest.
 
"I really don't feel as if we played bad," WSC coach, John McMenamin said. "We made some critical mistakes at some real inopportune  times, but always seemed to get through them - hats off to them (Augustana), they played better and made the plays when they needed them."
 
With the Vikings up 32-17 after quarterback Kyle Saddler's fourth touchdown pass with just six seconds gone in the final quarter, the two defenses dominated the middle part of the frame.
 
With 9:25 left in the contest, the Wildcats took off on a 11-play, 59-yard drive culminating with a Mason Lee circus catch in the right corner of the end zone with 4:23 left on the clock.
 
"We had tried that play at the other end of the field earlier in the third," Lee, the former Wayne High standout said. "I kind of got tripped up and couldn't quite get to the ball."
 
On this play, the Augustana defender was draped all over Lee when quarterback, Nick Bohn released the pass.
 
"I saw the ball coming and when someone is guarding you like that, you need to wait until the last second and use 'late hands' to grab the ball," Lee said. "I did just that and out jumped the guy for the ball."
 
The Wildcats kicked the ball deep on the ensuing kick off and set the Vikings up at their own 25 with the ball barely trickling into the corner of the end zone just past the goal line pylon.
 
Augustana's offense earned just enough yardage and first downs, to milk the final four minutes off the clock and send the Wildcats to 5-2 and improve the Vikings to 6-1.
 
"In this league you need to bring your best every week to win - no matter who you are playing," McMenamin said. "We played good but not our best against a very good team."
 
Earlier in the game, the Vikings went up 17-3 before Wayne State got to within seven at the half after Anthony Watkins capped off another 11-play march which covered 72 yards with a four-yard blast into the end zone.
 
Lee and Bohn hooked up on a 48-yard aerial with just under five minutes left in the third for other Wildcat score.
 
"We definitely have some things to clean up, some penalties and missed assignments on both sides of the ball," McMenamin said. "I like our team and I like they way they work and compete - we'll get them fixed and move forward."
 
The Wildcats hit the road next week to taker on Southwest Minnesota State  in a 5 p.m. kickoff in Marshall, Minnesota October 23.
 
AUGUSTANA (6-1, 6-1) 7 10 9 6 - 32
WAYNE STATE (5-2, 5-2) 3 7 7 7 - 24
 
FIRST QUARTER
AUG: Sean Engel 31 pass from Kyle Saddler, Ben Limburg kick, 9:19.
WSC: Alex Powders 25 field goal, 2:27.
 
SECOND QUARTER
AUG: Engel 20 pass from Saddler, Linburg kick, 12:32.
AUG: Limburg 43 field goal, 9:15.
WSC: Anthony Watkins 4 rush, Powders kick, 4:11.
 
THIRD QUARTER
AUG: Lindburg 25 field goal, 11:55.
AUG: Devon Jones 40 pass from Saddler, kick failed, 5:43.
WSC: Mason Lee 48 pass from Nick Bohn, Powders kick, 4:58.
 
FOURTH QUARTER
AUG: Jones 18 pass from Saddler, kick blocked, 14:54.
WSC: Lee 7 pass from Bohn, Porders kick, 4:23.

