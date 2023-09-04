Wildcats are on the rise

WAYNE — The Wayne State football team is coming off of a whirlwind season with saw the Wildcats advance to the the NCAA Division II playoffs for just the second time in school history in head coach Logan Masters' first year on the WSC sidelines.
Wayne State returns 15 starters from last year's team, including seven on offense and eight on defense.
Masters, who guided the Wildcats to a 9-3 record in his inaugural season, returns to send out his second squad after grabbing a spot in the Northern Sun Conference Hall of Fame over the summer for his career as a Wildcat player from 2006 to 2009.
"That whole thing (hall of fame) was great for my family, and I'll look back on it some day and be very proud," Masters said. "But, honestly, I was worried about our recruiting and what the kids were doing back home and how to get better from last year."
And last year was a stellar season.
"We may have overachieved a little last year and crept up on a few people," Masters said. "They all know how good we are now and what we bring to the table talent-wise and team-wise."
Unfortunately, the early fall season has not been kind to the Wildcats as they have lost arguably their best linebacker and a couple of cogs on the other side of the ball.
"We didn't have this last season. We lost some great players so far in fall camp this year," Masters said. "It's next man up from here on out."
The coach said he feels his talent level is much improved across the board, but a few key injuries to returning stars will require multiple players to step up and contribute.
"We'll need some younger and inexperienced players to step up and be better," Masters said. "You never know which way a young player is going to go when the lights get bright. That's when you find your next star or discover the kid needs more reps to gain a little more confidence."
The key ingredient Wayne State lost from its defense was junior linebacker Alex Kowalczyk.
Kowalczyk was the leading tackler for the Wildcats and defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin the past two seasons and was named to the first team of the Northern Sun Conference All-South Division team last season after averaging 8.8 tackles per contest.
"We are definitely going to miss him. He's gone for the season," Masters said. "We have capable people to step in, but it might take a couple of them."
Also two of the top three running backs are injured and their future status is in limbo.
Injuries are part of the game as is overcoming them and recovering from them.
The Wildcats still have plenty coming back to make another run at the playoffs.
Nick Bohn returns at quarterback for his junior campaign after finishing his sophomore season ranked second in the NSIC in total offense with 247.3 yards per game.
The Bennington standout completed 162 of 273 passes for 2,246 yards and 19 touchdowns, was third in the conference in pass efficiency rating at 147.0, had more than 750 yards rushing and had a hand in 26 TDs.
"He has had some big games for us in his time here," Masters said. "He's really stepped up in a leadership role both on and off the field."
Jadon Johnson is the top returner at wide receiver and will look to replace three-year starter Mason Lee, the former Wayne High School star.
Another bright spot for Masters and the Wildcats on the offensive side of the ball will be the tight end position.
They have four legitimate starters coming back at the position. Gage Dengel, Lane VanderWall and Trey Miller return from last year's team, and Masters added Cory Hollinger to the mix through the transfer portal from the University of South Dakota.
"We have great talent and depth at tight end," the coach said. "They can block, run and catch the ball."
Another bonus for the offensive line is the interior, where four starters return.
"With what we have coming back and a couple of transfers, our line is very solid," Masters said.
The defense returns eight starters, down to seven with the injury of Kowlczyk, including a powerful front line.
"We lost some guys up front from last year," Masters said. "But we have some great guys coming back. We should be OK there."
Dexter Larsen will look to improve on his 64 tackles last year, which was second on the team, to pick up some of the slack from the absence created with the injury to Kowalczyk.
The defensive backfield returns four starters.
On special teams, the Wildcats will look to replace outstanding punter and kicker Alex Powders, who was on the NSIC All-South Division team last year.
The conference looks to be, well, the NSIC.
"Like I said, we won't be sneaking up on anyone this year, we have their full attention," Masters said. "There are probably eight to nine teams in the league that could win it. It's going to be a real dog fight."
Wayne State opens its season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, hosting Minnesota State University-Moorhead at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field. A 6 p.m. kickoff is scheduled.