WAYNE — The Wayne State College women’s basketball team got off to a great start in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action here Saturday afternoon with an exciting 80-76 win over the Vikings at Rice Auditorium.
To say the win with a heading of “hammered” in a four-point win is a bit misleading until it is considered a key component of the victory was former Wayne High standout sophomore Kylie Hammer came off the Wildcat bench to pour in a career-high 21 points to pace the win.
“We needed to get off to a good start and win this opener,” Hammer said. “I just came off the bench and tried to make something happen — when I was open, my teammates got me the ball, and a lot of them went in.”
It was Hammer’s second career high in a row as she put up 20 points against South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in WSC’s last outing.
For good measure, Hammer canned a 40-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third to lift the Wildcats to an eight-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes.
“We really played tough from wire to wire,” second-year Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. “We played a great game for this early in the year, and this should give us confidence as we go down the road in the conference.”
The Wildcats were picked to finish 11th in the NSIC by league coaches while the Vikings entered the contest undefeated.
WSC was clinging to a 76-74 lead after Augustana scored with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the game and then called timeout.
Augustana had the ball with 30.7 seconds left, but Haley Vesey stepped in front of a driving Viking player and drew a charging call with 24.9 seconds on the clock.
“Those are the kinds of plays we will need to win games like this against the high-quality competition we will face through the conference schedule,” Pollari said. “Haley made a great play there.”
Halley Busse was fouled by Augustana with 12.6 seconds left and calmly stepped to the line and hit both free throws.
Hana Metoxen drove to the lane for the Vikings with nine seconds left, scored and was fouled.
Metoxen missed the free throw, and a jump ball ensued with the possession arrow pointing toward the Wildcats.
Hammer was fouled on WSC’s possession and splashed both charity tosses with eight seconds on the clock.
The Vikings tossed up a 3-pointer as time was expiring, but it missed its mark.
“This was a great start,” Pollari said. “But we’ll have to play like this every night.”
In the men’s game, the Vikings controlled the boards to turn away the stubborn Wildcats 75-66 in a game much closer than the final score indicated.
In fact, Wayne State led by a bucket at the half and by a bucket with just under nine minutes left in the game before Augustana pulled away in the final minutes.
“We didn’t play poorly; we just didn’t play great,” Wildcat coach Jeff Kaminsky said. “We need to learn to bring it every night in this conference.”
The Vikings outrebounded the Wildcats 54-36 with a 25-7 advantage on the offensive boards.
“You just can’t give up that many second-chance points and win the game,” Kaminsky said. “I don’t care what league you’re in.”
The Vikings’ largest lead was at the buzzer.
Women’s game
AUG 18 14 23 21 — 76
WSC 13 19 31 17 — 80
AUGUSTANA (4-1, 0-1): Hana Metoxen 1 3-5 5; Camryn Hay 2 0-0 4; Vishe’ Rabb 7 2-7 17; Abby Hora 6 0-0 12; Lauren Sees 4 0-0 10; Mckenzee Zilverberg 1 0-0 3; Danni Honner 3 0-0 6; Izzy Van Veldhuizen 1 1-2 4; Hannah Mitby 1 0-0 2; Janelle Shiffler 4 0-0 8; Lizzy Karp 2 0-0 5.
WSC (5-1, 1-0): Erin Norling 5 2-4 12; Brittany Bogartz 4 4-6 12; Autumn Mlinar 1 0-0 3; Halley Busse 3 4-5 12; Josey Ryan 2 4-5 8; Haley Vesey 3 4-4 11; Kylie Hammer 7 3-3 21; Awoti Akoi 0 1-2 1.
Men’s game
AUG 33 42 — 75
WSC 35 31 — 66
AUGUSTANA (6-1, 1-0): Dylan LeBrun 1 3-3 7; Michael Schaefer 5 7-12 17; Tyler Riemersma 8 4-7 20; Matt Todd 4 3-4 14; Matt Cartwright 2 0-0 4; Adam Dykman 5 5-6 15.
WAYNE STATE (3-6, 0-1): Jordan Janssen 5 4-7 14; Nick Ferrarini 4 4-4 13; Al’Tavius Jackson 3 4-5 10; Nate Thayer 3 0-0 7; Nate Mohr 3 2-2 9; Tramarcus Levi 1 0-0 2; Ben Dentlinger 2 1-3 5; Henry Penner 2 1-2 6