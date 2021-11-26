WAYNE — The Wayne State women's basketball team had a matinee performance here Wednesday at Rice Auditorium before taking a brief break for Thanksgiving.
Most of the game indicated the Wildcats were possibly already eating a Thanksgiving meal, but they finally responded to turn away South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from Rapid City 68-65 in overtime to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Wayne State trailed by 17 in the second quarter and finally tied the game with just 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation on a Kylie Hammer second-chance layup in the paint to make the score 51-51.
"We didn't play well, but we won," Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. "Winning ugly is certainly better than losing pretty — we won."
The Hardrockers would go back up by four with :54 left in the fourth frame.
Lauren Hughes took off on a fast break and layup to bring the Wildcats back to within a single bucket 59-57 before Maya Fitzpatrick took a School of Mines turnover to the paint and evened the score again at 59.
"They were a 'switching' team, meaning they would switch defensively when we ran a screen," Pollari said. "It is something we really need to work on and we will."
The Hardrockers scored first in the extra five minutes and went up by four with 3:21 and four again with 2:44 left in the overtime.
Kassidy Pingel scored her only field goal for the Wildcats with 2:26 left with a shot in the lane before Hughes tied it again with a lay-in with 1:18 left and Hughes was fouled on the play.
She converted the old-fashioned three-point-play to put WSC in the lead 66-65.
With the Wildcats up a single point, Hammer grabbed a defensive rebound and was tied up with the possession arrow pointing toward Wayne State’s end of the court.
Fitzpatrick was fouled with three seconds on the clock and calmly sank her two free throws to give the Wildcats the win.
"We didn't really seem tired," Pollari said. "We just seemed to play with a lack of urgency — kind of going through the motions — I'm glad we woke up in time to get back in the game."
Hammer led WSC with 16 points, including 7 for 8 from the free throw line, and tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.
Wayne State was coming off a big win the evening before over Augustana of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to open Northern Sun Conference action.
The Wildcats will head back to conference play when they host Southwest Minnesota State here at Rice Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 2.
SDSM 15 19 13 12 6 — 65
WSC 11 12 19 17 9 — 68
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (0-5): Sydnee Durtsche 2 0-0 4; Makenna Bodette 6 1-2 14; Madelyn Heiser 2 1-1 6; Ryan Weiss 7 1-1 19; Piper Bauer 1 3-4 6; Anna Combalia 0 0-1 0; Naomi Hidalgo 7 1-2 15; Jansi Merz 0 1-2 1.
Wayne State College (4-1): Kassidy Pingel 1 2-2 4; Maya Fitzpatrick 5 2-4 13; Logan Hughes 4 2-5 12; Kylie Hammer 4 7-8 16; Lauren Zacharias 5 1-2 12; Abby Kopecky 2 1-1 5; Tate Norblade 2 2-4 6.