Wildcat women get big win

WAYNE — An explosive first half led the Wayne State women to a 78-73 Northern Sun Conference win over Minnesota State University-Moorhead at Rice Auditorium here on Friday evening.
"That first half was as good as any first half I've been a part of as a coach or player," Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. "We couldn't have played any better."
MSU-Moorhead came into the contest 13-4 overall and sitting in second place of the NSIC North with an 8-2 mark.
"We took it right to them," Pollari said.
The Wildcats led by 21 after the opening 10 minutes, and the lead grew to 26 after a Kylie Hammer 3-pointer made it 36-10 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second quarter.
Josey Ryan nailed a 3 with 7:37 left to make it 39-13 before another Hammer basket, this one from inside the paint, made it a 28-point advantage with 7:06 to go before the intermission.
"That first half was a lot of fun to be a part of," Pollari said. "But I warned the girls at halftime, they would make a run at us."
The lead settled at 20 heading into the halftime locker room and got back up to 23 early in the third quarter.
Then the Dragons made the run the Wildcat coach had predicted.
The lead dwindled to single digits with 4:06 left in the third and got down to four by the end of the period.
A fast-break basket by MSU-Moorhead with 9:25 left in the game made the lead disappear.
"As great as the first half was," Pollari said, "I was also extremely proud of the way we handled the adversity in the second half when they made their comeback."
Wildcat post player Brittany Bongartz pushed the lead back to three with a soft hook shot in the paint and a free throw to make it 60-57 with 7:34 left on the clock.
"My teammates got the ball into me, and I made it work," Bongartz said. "I really didn't feel like I played that well tonight, but we got the win and that's what is important for the team."
Wayne State fell behind by a bucket with 5:44 remaining, but another Hammer long ball made it 65-64 at the 5:27 mark.
Erin Norling, who finished with a team-high 20 points, made a shot inside to boost the Wayne State lead back to three and a Hammer lay-up on a fast break made it five with 3:37 on the clock.
The Dragons trimmed the lead to one with 2:23 left, but a Bongartz shot in the paint gave her team a three-point cushion with just over a minute left.
Bongartz made a couple of free throws with :16 left to seal the win and canned two more eight seconds later to make the 78-73 final score.
MSUM 10 16 27 20 — 73
WSC 31 15 11 21 — 78
MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY-MOORHEAD (13-5, 8-3): Peyton Boom 9 4-6 22; Megan Hintz 6 1-2 14; Natalie Steichen 3 1-2 9; Sarah Jacobson 1 6-6 9; Brooklyn Liegel 1 0-0 3; Nicole Herbranson 2 1-2 6; Madi Green 2 0-1 5; Lauren Fech 1 0-0 3; Nicole Brown 1 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (12-5, 8-3): Erin Norling 9 0-3 20; Brittany Bongartz 2 4-5 8; Autumn Mlinar 2 0-0 5; Halley Busse 5 5-5 19; Josey Ryan 2 3-3 8; Haley Vesey 1 0-0 2; Kylie Hammer 5 0-0 12; Lauren Zacharias 1 0-0 2; Taylor Wangerin 0 2-2 2.