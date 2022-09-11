Wildcat volleyball remains unbeaten

WAYNE - After a huge night playing against the No. 3 team in the country, the Wayne State volleyball team took care of business in an afternoon match with the biggest school in the Northern Sun Conference with a 3-0 sweep. as it positioned itself for a rise in this week's rankings from the America Volleyball Coach's Association.
The Wildcats broke in their new digs at Rice Auditorium with a 3-0 sweep over the No. 3 team in the country on Friday night - Concordia St. Paul, then kept their collective noses to the grindstone in sweeping the Minnesota State University of Mankato on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated on the season.
"Our kids have it figured out," 19-year head coach Scott Kneifl said. "They know we need to play every night in this league or we're going to get beat."
Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller paced the Wayne State offense with 15 and 13 kills respectively, Cada hit at a .372 clip while Beller hit at .522.
"We just trust each other," Beller said. "It's the good thing about this team - we all get it and we genuinely like each other, we want to help our teammates be better."
Her coach agreed.
"There is a trust there, for me, the players and the other coaches," Kneifl said. "This is a special group of kids - we'll see how far we can get."
The Wildcats barely missed the NCAA Regional tournament last year and Kneifl and company looks to not leave anything to chance this season.
"By grade we are young this year," Kneifl said. "We have a lot of sophomores and juniors, but we have a lot of girls who have played a lot of volleyball."
Beller, the former Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family star, would prefer to talk about her teammates rather than herself.
"We have been together enough, we just like being around each other," Beller said. "The way we are playing right now reflects how much we care about each other and exactly what it means to be a teammate - sounds corny but we love being around each other."
The Wildcats had little trouble in set one of the best-of-five match, winning 25-12 in opening set, but the Mavericks came back back in set two.
In fact, Wayne State didn't lead until late in the set.
The Wildcats trailed until 22-21 when Havyn Heinz served an ace to make it even at 22-22.
A Beller winner made it 23-22, and her teammates took it from there.
"It's part of that trust," Beller said. "You just know your teammate is going to pick you up and keep you on task - it's hard to explain but it is what we do to get the job done."
The Wildcats had to play through a couple of set points but eventually ended the set 28-26 to go up 2-0 in the best-of-five match.
"We are playing really good right now," Kneifl said. "But you have to play good in this league - Mankato got a couple of girls back tonight and are going to be a really goods team as they get going. They are probably the best 1-9 team in the country and they'll get it going."
In the third, and what turned out to be the final set of the match, Wayne State led from start to finish and went up by a touchdown, 21-14 after a Maggie Brahmer winner.
Beller sealed the match with her 13th winner of the afternoon and the Wildcats remained unbeaten.
Wayne State College defeats Minnesota State-Mankato 25-12, 28-26, 25-17.
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO (1-9, 0-2): Sophie Tietz 5k, 1s; Ellie Danielson 6k, 1b; Makayla Snow 13s, 2a; Brenna Hesse 2s, 19r; Toryn Richards 2r; Emma Loveall 4k 21r, 1b; Elizabeth Dille 5k, 22r; Abigail Wolfe 11k, 1s, 1b; Kyla Durant 8k, 1s; Brooke Bolwerk 1k, 18s.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (11-0, 2-0): Havyn Heinz 1s, 1a, 4r, 3d; Taylor Bunjer 5k, 4d, 5b; Jordan McCormick 3k, 1s, 2a, 12r, 4d; Jessie Brandl 2s, 15r, 13d; Brooke Peltz 1s; Kelsie Cada 15k, 18r, 9d, 2b; Taya Beller 13k, 2d 2b; Rachel Walker 1k, 37s, 8d; Maggie Brahmer 9k, 6b.