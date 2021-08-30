WAYNE — Wayne State’s volleyball program has enjoyed a great amount of success under 17-year coach Scott Kneifl.
This season’s edition of the Wildcats is unknown, in the fact they have little experience, but known is the fact the majority have been on campus for the past couple of years practicing.
“We have the players here we recruited and planned to bring along,” Kneifl said. “But we lost an entire season with COVID.”
The returning letter winners on the team have played a combined 20 sets. That’s set, not matches.
“I should be nervous coming into this season, but I’m not,” the coach said. “We recruited these girls for a reason, and we know they’ll respond.”
Jessie Brandl, a sophomore defensive specialist from Stanton and returning letter winner, agreed.
“We can’t wait to get back to playing on the court,” Brandl said. “It’s time for us to take our spot and perform.”
She also alluded to how Kneifl’s program is successful.
“This is a family, and we are as happy together off the court as we are on the court,” Brandl said. “I love it here, and now it’s our chance to get on the court.”
Sand volleyball filled a void last year, but Kneifl knows the Wildcats are much better on the court compared to the sand.
“We’ll get better at playing on the sand,” Kneifl said. “But it was competitive volleyball to play in pairs — we want to represent Wayne State on a court.”
Taya Beller, a redshirt freshman who has not started a game at Wayne State, agreed with her coach.
“We have talented people all around the program.” Beller said. “We all love each other, and we are ready to get on the court and show what we can do.”
Beller knows about competing with a sibling to be the best. Her sister Tarrin was first-team All-NSIC and AVCA third team back in 2019.
“This has been an odd time for all of us,” Kneifl said. “We had five players last year we couldn’t showcase. That hurts because they were a big part of our program and deserved to have their time — that didn’t work out.”
The younger Beller missed the season with her sister.
“Part of why I came here was to be with her. She showed me the ropes and got me into the program,” Taya Beller said. “I’m glad she did and now it’s time for me to be what she was — I can’t wait.”
Experience is a little short, but talent is all over the court and some bloodlines continue through the program.
Besides Beller, Maggie Brahmer returns from Pierce after her sister Jaci earned second-team All-NSIC for three years and probably would have moved up in her senior season.
“Hey, if the family is good, chances are the siblings are good — and they have been,” Kneifl said. “This will be uncharted waters for the players we have, but I trusted them when I recruited them and it’s time to get back on the court.”
A program is challenged about what is done when the players aren’t playing, and Kneifl likes where this group is going.
“We’ll see what they do from the beginning (with a) tough schedule,” he said. “I believe our inexperienced players will be ready for the season.”
The Wildcats will open at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Dallas before heading to a Premier Tournament in Colorado in which only teams in the past season’s Top 25 were invited.
After trips to Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, in NSIC action, the Wildcats will host the University of Sioux Falls in Wayne State’s home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“We hope we have a schedule to get us ready for conference play,” Kneifl said. “The NSIC is always a challenge.”
Despite 20 sets of experience for returning players, the Wildcats have been pegged as one of the top five teams in a conference that annually puts teams in the national tournament.
“As a program, we have earned respect; this team hasn’t,” Kneifl said. “But we will, and I really like this team.”