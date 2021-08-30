WAYNE — The Wayne State women’s soccer team will get out on the pitch this fall for the first time since playing to a 6-9-4 record in 2019 and for the first time under the direction of new coach Emily Hester.
Hester was hired as the 10th women’s soccer coach in WSC history last February and comes to Wayne State after spending the last three seasons at Shepherd University in West Virginia.
She also spent time at Southern Utah, Chicago State and Southwest Minnesota State.
She is a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from Bellevue University in 2014.
The Wildcats have been picked eighth in the 16-team NSIC by the voting of conference coaches with Minnesota State was chosen by the coaches as the top team in the league with Augustana from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, next in line.
Megan Phillips, a forward from Gillette, Wyoming, is the leading returning starter for the Wildcats after scoring a couple of goals back in 2019 and leading the team with 27 shots on goal that season.
Haley Hoffman, a defender from Simi Valley, California, was tabbed by the coaches as the defensive player to watch for the Wildcats after moving to defense after her freshman campaign.
The Wildcats open the season Sunday, Sept. 5, at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri, before hosting Missouri Western on Friday, Sept. 10.