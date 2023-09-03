WAYNE — Emily Hester is entering her third year at the front of the Wayne State women's soccer team.

In her previous two years, she has experienced the highs and the lows of coaching NCAA Division II soccer.

In her first season, she was one win shy of grabbing a ticket to the Northern Sun Conference tournament, finishing in ninth place.

In 2022, the Wildcats had a 3-3-2 record at home but fell short with an 0-8-2 record on the road to be left standing on the sidelines of the NSIC tournament, finishing in 12th place.

The reason for the downfall is somewhat apparent, as the Wildcats were outscored 32-16 on the season.

The Wildcats return nine of their top 10 goal scorers from last season.

The top returning scorer will be Annika Syvrud, who recorded three last season and led the team with 14 shots on goal.

Reagan Allen also returns and is a sophomore.

Allen had seven points in 2022 with three goals and one assist and was named to the All-NSIC second team along with Syvrud.

Harden Wallace returns at goalkeeper. Wallace accumulated a 3-7-3 record on the pitch last season with one shutout and one combined shutout.

Wayne State will open the season at home on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a nonconference match against Minnesota Crookston and will host nine home matches.

The NSIC opener is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, at the University of Sioux Falls.

