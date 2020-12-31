Wildcat season has different look

Wayne State is set to hit the court for the first time this season with the Wildcat men hosting Northern State for two games this weekend and the Wildcat women set to hit the road to take on the Wolves in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for a pair of games.
"As a conference, we decided on a split schedule and just playing one team twice in the same weekend," Wayne State athletic director Mike Powicki said. "We felt it was the safest environment as far as exposure for our athletes."
Instead of traveling with the men and women together, and playing a home and home series with each team, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opted to split the men and women's teams at each school and play a season series with an opponent in the same weekend.
In previous seasons, for instance, Wayne State's men and women would travel to play a pair of games each weekend at two different opponents in the conference or host two different conference opponents over a weekend.
"It's not ideal," said WSC men's coach Jeff Kaminsky. “but hey, we're playing basketball— that's the bottom line."
It took a lot of conference calls between the league's athletic directors and presidents to iron out the details and come to an agreement to fit every conference member.
"It really showed how committed we were and the conference was to getting this season in," Powicki said. "It really shows we have the best interest of the safety of our student athletes — not just here in Wayne but throughout the entire conference."
Powicki indicated the difference between the various states across the conference figured into the final determination of the schedule.
The NSIC spreads across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.
"Minnesota was in a lockdown mode when we started considering this season's schedule," Powicki said. "In fact, we wondered if we would even be able to play at all. Thankfully we came to a decision and we're ready to get out and compete."
Additionally, Wayne State will play only conference games, and the regional configuration of the NCAA has been altered.
In the past, the winners of the NSIC, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Great American conferences were included in an eight-team regional to see which team would advance to the national tournament. This year, that number has been trimmed to six teams.
"It's going to make it very difficult to get into the regional," Kaminsky said, "not that it was easy before. Those are three very good leagues."
In addition to the schedule changes, Wayne State also has issued a directive for fans wishing to attend Wildcat home games.
WSC will allow only immediate family members to attend home games for at least the first two weekends of the season, Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 8-9.
There will be no ticket sales for the first two weekends, and no visiting fans will be allowed.
Face coverings will be required by staff and all spectators entering Rice Auditorium and while in the auditorium, except when eating.
A limited concession stand will be available at Rice.
In addition, all family members are asked to sit in a family group and social distance from other families.
Fans will be required to sit in the upper bowl at Rice, and limited accessible seating will be available on the floor in Rice Auditorium to accommodate any individuals with a disability.
Fans may watch all Wildcat basketball games online and free of charge through the NSIC Network at www.nsicnetwork.com/wscwildcats