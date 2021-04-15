Wildcat pitching earns split with Marauders

WAYNE — Being at the southern end of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has its advantages as inclement weather predicted in North Dakota, including snow, moved the Wayne State baseball date with the University of Mary to the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.
The NSIC rivals split a doubleheader, which the Wildcats were so close to sweeping.
“We’re starting to get guys back from COVID, and we’re kind of hitting our stride right now,” WSC coach Alex Koch said. “We need to get in a groove and start putting everything together.”
The Wildcats got some pitching in the final game of the twin bill Wednesday as redshirt freshman Brody Sintek allowed a single run in seven innings to turn back the Marauders 9-1 after they dropped the opening game 7-5.
“Brody has pitched well for us the past couple of times out,” Koch said. “He had a 1-0 win last week, he’s really coming along.”
The split with the University of Mary left the Wildcats with a 9-12 record overall and an 8-9 record in the NSIC.
“Anytime you are around .500 in this league, you are competing,” Koch said. “We’ve had people out with COVID, but we are starting to come together at the right time.”
With Sintek in control on the mound, the WSC bats made some distance in game two to come away with the split.
“We have really hit the ball all season,” Koch said. “We just need to put it all together at the same time.”
The Wildcats jumped on their neighbors to the north early with a couple of runs in the opening frame.
Brenden Madsen rifled a single to left field before Eric Standish was hit by a pitch.
Right fielder Andrew Hanson reached on a fielder’s choice as Standish was retired at second and Madsen advanced to third with Noah Roberts coming to the plate with a couple of outs as Bryce Bisenius grounded out to the U-of-M pitcher.
“We’ve really started picking up some runs late in an inning,” Koch said. “We don’t like to rely on late runs but sure like to have them.”
Hanson advanced to second on the Bisenius groundout and then Roberts smashed a hit up the middle to plate both Wildcats, and that was all Sintek would need to close out the game.
Wayne State scored two in the first and went on to score runs in six of nine innings on the way to the 9-1 win.
“We kept the pressure on the entire game,” Koch said. “I was glad to see that.”
In the opener, the Wildcats had chances to make it a sweep but fell short at the most inopportune times.
“We had guys on base and good hitters at the plate,” the coach said. “We just couldn’t capitalize on the situations when we were right there.”
Wayne State had the bases full in the top of the seventh and final inning of the first game but left them full as they fell 7-5.
Even though the game was at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex, the Marauders were the home team as the game was scheduled for North Dakota.
“We get some starters back this weekend who are coming off COVID,” Koch said. “If we can get some momentum, we might be tough to deal with.”
GAME 1
WSC 301 001 0 — 5 12 2
UM 004 300 X — 7 6 1
WP: Jonathan Draheim LP: Grant Carl.
2B: Eric Standish; Noah Roberts (WSC); Calvin James (UM): 3B: Barclay (UM): HR: Bryce Bisenius (WSC).
GAME 2
WSC (11-11, 9-8) 201 100 311 — 9 12 2
UM (9-12, 8-9) 000 001 000 — 1 7 1
WP: Brody Sintek LP: Derek Schoen.
2B: Andrew Hanson (WSC); Tyrus Barclay; Derek Schoen (UM); HR: Peyton Barnes (WSC).