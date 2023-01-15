WAYNE — Wayne State continued with a four-game home stand here at Rice Auditorium with a pair of games against the University of Mary Saturday evening.
The Wildcat men snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Marauders, 72-52, while the Wildcat women dropped their fifth straight game.
"We actually played pretty well tonight," Wildcat women's coach, Brent Pollari said. "We just can't buy a basket right now."
In the men's game, Wayne State led wire-to-wire as it led from the opening tip and kept Mary at bay the entire game.
"It was good to see the ball go through the hoop tonight," Wildcat men's coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "After last night, it was good to get in front and stay there."
The Wildcats would lead by 24 with just over five minutes remaining in the contest after an 8-0 run.
Leading up to the run, Jordan Janssen hit two of his game-high 20 points on the night with a shot in the paint followed by a Jay Saunders step-back three to put the Wildcats up 57-39 with 8:30 left.
After a Marauders bucket, Janssen scored again inside then Nate Mohr converted a couple of foul shots to push the lead to 20.
Cody McCollough continued the run with a pair of charity tosses with 6:47 left to make it 63-41.
David Harmon caught a pass from Mohr and scored a bucket in the paint to post the largest lead at 65-41.
Mary would get back to within 17 after the long ball by Gunner Swanson with 1:49 left, but Karter Lein converted 1-of-2 free throws twice before scoring inside to close out the game by the 72-52 final score.
"I was really happy the way we responded from last night," Kaminsky said. "I was proud of facing then adversity of a few losses and believing in ourselves to come out on top.
IN THE WOMEN'S GAME, Wayne State led late in the third quarter after Maya Fitspatrick found Meg Reitz for a fast break layup with just under two minutes left in the quarter before Logan Hughes canned a turnaround jumper in the paint to make it 34-32 in favor of the Wildcats with 1:05 remaining in the frame.
"We really played good defense tonight, more than good enough to win this game," Pollari said. "But when the ball doesn't go in the basket, it was just a poor offensive night for us — we had our shots, they just didn't go in."
The Marauders used a 21-point fourth quarter to erase the Wildcat lead and take over the edge in the game, leading by as many as 10 after an 8-0 run which ended with just over seven minutes left in the game.
Wayne State would nibble away from there, but the game ended with the 56-49 final.
Both the Wildcat men and women will return to Rice Auditorium thus weekend when they host Bemidji State University on Jan. 20 and Minnesota State-Crookston on Jan. 21.
Men's Game
UM 22 30 - 52
WSC 34 38 - 72
UNIVERSITY OF MARY (8-8, 4-8): Gertautas Urbonavicius 3-9 0-0 6; Lucas Mayer 2-5 1-2 5; Zyon Smith 3-8 0-0 6; Treyton Mattern 0-5 0-0 0; Kam Warrens 3-6 1-2 8; Deven Franks 0-2 0-2 0; Jeremiah Jones 4-9 1-2 10; Vejko Radakovic 2-5 0-1 4; Liam Dougherty 1-3 0-0 2; Ty Rogers 1-2 0-0 2; Xavier Lewis 0-1 0-0 0; Gunner Swanson 3-5 0-0 9.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (12-6, 7-5): Jordan Janssen 9-20 2-2 20; Cody McCullough 1-5 3-5 5; Nick Ferrarini 3-10 0-0 8; Jay Saunders 1-3 0-0 3; Nate Mohr 7-14 2-2 17; David Harmon 2-2 0-0 4; Noah Erickson 1-3 0-0 2; Justin Eagins 4-7 0-0 12; Ryan Blum 0-2 0-0 0; Karter Lein 0-0 1-2 1.
Women's Game
UM 11 13 11 21 - 56
WSC 10 8 16 15 - 49
UNIVERSITY OF MARY (9-6, 8-4): Megan Zander 7-13 0-2 16; Addison Rozell 2-4 0-0 5; Carly Kottsick 0-2 0-0 0; Ryleigh Wacha 3-8 2-5 8; Megan Voit 3-9 0-0 8; Reese Wishart 2-4 0-0 4; Moriku Hakim 1-4 4-6 6; Zoe Velde 0-1 0-0 0; Ellie Hasz 0-1 0-0 0; Julia Fitterer 3-6 1-1 8.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (9-7, 5-7): Kassidy Pingel 1-8 6-8 9; Maya Fitzpatrick 2-4 0-0 5; Logan Hughes 5-16 0-0 11; Ashley Gustavson 1-3 0-0 2; Annie Guentzel 0-6 0-0 0; Abby Kopecky 2-5 0-0 4; Lauren Zacharias 2-14 0-0 5; Delaney Clark 0-1 0-0 0; Rachel Dahlen 1-3 0-0 2; Kylah Vandonkersgoed 1-2 0-0 2; Meg Reitz 3-3 3-4 9.