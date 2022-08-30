WAYNE — The Wayne State cross country teams remain in the capable hands of coach Marlon Brink for the 2022 season.
The Wildcat men’s and women’s programs have been under Brink's supervision for the past 22 seasons.
"We return a lot of good runners this season," Brink said. "I think we have more true cross country runners this season compared to past years. We'll see how much work they have done over the summer."
The longtime mentor said previous team members were maybe track kids staying in shape in the fall who were actually more middle-distance runners.
The Wildcat men return three runners from Northeast and North Central Nebraska — Gabe Peitz, Brandon Mitzel and Brandon Mundorf.
Peitz is a junior from Wakefield, Mitzel is a sophomore from West Point-Beemer, and Mundorf is also a junior after competing for North Central.
Brink also pointed out the top returnees should be Will McGonigal and Abe Schroeder, but he also said the entire group hopefully would be the impetus for improvement this year.
The Wildcats also welcomed a two-time national qualifier to the team this fall in Titus Kiptoo, who transferred in from American International College and grew up in Kapsabet, Kenya.
"He should come in and help right away," Brink said. "We haven't had a national qualifier around here in quite some time."
The Wildcat women also return a competitive nucleus after the graduation of Allie Rosener.
They return four area athletes in Maelee Beacom, Kelsey Larsen, Kenzie Mosel and Allison Stineman.
Stineman is from Lutheran High Northeast, Larsen is from Bancroft-Rosalie, Mosel competed at Elkhorn Valley and Beacom ran for Hooper/Logan View.
Brooke Solomon is the top returnee and comes from Yankton, South Dakota, which has a successful cross country program.
"Brooke was consistently our second runner behind Allie last year," Brink said. "We'll look for her and some of the other girls to take over a leadership role this season."
He said Lindsay Stucke from York along with the area athletes will make for a solid team.
Both programs are excited to host a couple of meets this year.
The Wildcat Classic is set for Friday, Sept. 23, in Wayne, which is also the site for the Northern Sun Conference meet on Saturday, Nov. 5.
"It will be our third consecutive conference meet in Wayne," Brink said. "It's great to have meets at home — friends, family, grandpa and grandma, everyone can come see how hard these kids work and how they can perform."
As usual, the NSIC is full of quality teams on both the men and women's side.
Augustana University from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was national runner-up in both the men's and women's division last year, the University of Mary is always competitive and the University of Sioux Falls is normally at the top of the league.
The Wildcat men were picked to finish 11th in the NSIC by conference coaches while the women's squad was picked 12th.
"If we come into the season in shape and healthy, I think we could break into the top 10 and be better this year,” Brink said.