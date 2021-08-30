To a person and a coach, Wayne State College is set to get back on the field this fall after rulings beyond their collective desire turned into a missed season.
Players are adjusting to their collective grade on the field and their grade in the classroom, but Wayne State can only make it as simple or as difficult as it can be.
“You wonder about things in a pandemic and how your players will react,” technically, first-year coach John McMenamin said. “We are so eager to get to back on the field and play someone else. We are offense and defense right now, but we need to get to us on both sides of the ball.”
McMenamin was hired some 18 months ago, but other than a couple of controlled scrimmages with Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he has coached his team in the confines of Wayne State.
“We have come a long ways since I’ve come here,” McMenamin said. “Now we need to move forward for the competition we are going to face in the conference.”
Players echo the sentiment as they love their teammates, but they are ready to take on a different colored jersey and see what happens.
The Wildcats enjoyed a little success in beating Chadron State and UNK in the unofficial games, but they understand the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will bring a different level of competition.
“We cannot wait to play someone else,” said running back Jacob Keiser. “This has been an odd circumstance, but once you get on the field, it’s football.”
Coming from Hartington Cedar Catholic, Keiser had good coaching before he came to Wayne, but he was far from finished about getting better.
“The time without playing games has made me appreciate the playing of games,” Keiser said. “I still love football and can’t wait for this season.”
McMenamin joined Wayne State 18 months ago to replace the retired Dan McLaughlin.
He is making a return trip to the Wildcats after being an offensive coordinator and comes to Wayne after a five-year hiatus as offensive coordinator for the past five seasons at Central Missouri, where he helped lead the Mules become an offensive force in Division II.
“I am so glad to be back in Wayne,” McMenamin said. “We have some additional coaches in place to make this work and we feel we have some players ready to help us be successful. We just need to start playing teams.”
McMenamin was the offensive coordinator at WSC from 2011 to 2014 after coming to the Wildcats from Midland University from 2009 to 2010. Before that, he started his collegiate coaching career at the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 2006 until 2008.
He comes with a bit of an offensive mindset but will not overlook defense and special teams.
“I’m confident in our staff and our players,” McMenamin said. “We should be in good shape as we head into the trials of the NSIC. It’s going to be a fine line between wins and losses, but I like where we are at the moment.”
McMenamin also has begun putting his stamp on this team, moving players from offense to defense and defense to offense as he sees players able to help in different roles.
“Our players just want to win,” he said. “Wherever is necessary, they are willing to play.”
For instance, former quarterback Alex Thramer, an all-state player from O’Neill, will be looking for a spot at tight end this season.
“COVID allowed me to make the switch,” Thramer said. “Not really, but it gave me time to learn a new position. Whatever makes it better for the team, that’s what I am going to do.”
The Wildcats will be heading into the rough waters of the NSIC, but they seem ready to sail those waters.
“I like where we’re at and what we have accomplished since I’ve been here,” McMenamin said. “We’ll see what happens when we get into the season, but I like our team.”
“It’s different,” Keiser said. “We have gone through times we have never been through, but we are ready for what’s ahead of us.”