Wildca soccer takes disappointing loss

WAYNE – Wayne State couldn’t finish off a promising weekend of soccer as the Wildcat women were soundly defeated by Northern Sun Conference rival the University of Mary 4-0 here Sunday afternoon on the soccer pitch on the campus at Wayne State College.
The Wildcats drop to 2-3-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC with the loss and coach Joe Cleary wasn’t happy with the effort of his team.
“They simply wanted it more,” Cleary said. “Mary gave more effort, they had more shots on goal – they outplayed us in every facet of the game.”
Wayne State had been enjoying more success than usual on the pitch compared to the past few years, but Cleary indicated that has no bearing on the task at hand each weekend in the NSIC.
“All of the teams in this league are capable of beating us anytime,” he said. “We just have to realize, without our best effort, it’s not going to end well.”
The Marauders scored a pair of goals in the first half before adding two more in the second half for the 4-0 final.
Sidney Burrell scored at the 14:13 mark of the first half off an assist from Hannah Richter.
Just over two minutes later, Noelle Vigneri scored without any help to send the teams to halftime with the University of Mary up 2-0.
“I really thought at halftime we could come back and be ok,” Cleary said. “Obviously I was wrong – we have a lot of work to do and most of it is effort.”
Richter scored with an assist from Vigneri at 54:05 in the contest and Samantha Guzman ended scoring on the match at 57:53 with the help of Malia Brudvik.
Wayne State was coming off an impressive performance Friday that saw the Wildcats win 2-1 over Minot State University in Wayne on a late goal from Gabi Rosa.
Rosa hit a header off a corner kick from Skylar Stueckrath with 49 seconds left in the match for the 2-1 win.
“I really thought after the excitement and emotion of that win, we would come back today and play as well or better today,” Cleary said. “Guess I was wrong.”
The Marauders outshot the Wildcats 12-9 and led in corner kicks, 9-1.
At the net, Rachel Grisham had a save, but allowed the four goals while the University of Mary’s goalies accumulated four saves on the afternoon.
UM (2-1-1) 2 2 – 4
WSC (2-3-2) 0 0 – 0