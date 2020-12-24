Any dreams about a white Christmas for Northeast Nebraska came true on Wednesday.
But not without creating nightmare conditions for travelers.
As a winter storm moved through the area two days before Christmas, wind-driven snow reduced visibility to zero, especially in open areas, resulting in the temporary closure of Highway 81 north of Norfolk to the South Dakota state line and Highway 13 between Hadar and Pierce.
An accident involving a semi near Highway 81 and Highway 20 had traffic stopped in both directions on Highway 81 early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Police Division.
The police division later issued a statement saying the highway was closed and travelers should not attempt any northbound travel.
Area truck stops were full of travelers waiting for the storm to pass. At Jerry’s Hilltop along Highway 81 near Randolph, there were around 30 truckers who stopped just shortly after noon Wednesday, with most staying until 7 p.m., said manager Gail Hansen.
Hansen said numerous vehicles could be seen in the ditch from the truck stop throughout the day Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, five semi trailers were stuck in the Jerry’s Hilltop parking lot, with one blocking the south entrance of the business.
Numerous farmers from the area were working Thursday morning to help pull cars and semis out of ditches.
“You look at the help so many people have given over the last 24 hours, and it reminds you how amazing people are around here,” Hansen said.
Jerry’s Hilltop also saw its share of holiday travelers. One man was on his way to Texas but opted to stay the night at the truck stop. A family with a set of 2-year-old twins was just 6 miles from their holiday destination but opted to stay the night because of the miserable road conditions.
“That was a smart decision,” Hansen said of the family. “They could have had a mile left to their destination and it would have been difficult getting there at the time.”
At Prime Stop just north of Norfolk, dozens of truckers and travelers began hunkering down around 10 a.m., said store manager Holly Cunningham. At around noon, Cunningham estimated there were about three dozen semis and vehicles waiting out the storm, including five UPS delivery trucks.
“You can anticipate something like this, but you can never fully prepare for it,” Cunningham said. “Our goal is just to make sure we have plenty of food and blankets available and try to provide the best hospitality we can.”
Cunningham said many travelers who were stopped at Prime Stop were Pierce residents working in Norfolk. By late Wednesday evening, the majority of travelers were back on the road, she said.
In Pierce County, representatives with the Pierce Fire Community Emergency Response Team said one of its team members reported stranded cars all over the side of the road and Hadar Fire was assisting on the scene.
In Hadar, as many as 50 semis and other vehicles were parked at the fire hall between 2 and 3 p.m., said Gary Schuett, the town’s fire chief. The primary objective was to prevent travelers from getting stuck in snow drifts that reached as high as 6 to 8 feet on Highway 13, he said.
“It wasn’t so much that we were helping stranded people, but it was about keeping them from getting stranded,” Schuett said. “You can tell people all you want not to get out and drive in this type of weather, but they’re going to anyway. So our job is to keep them as safe and warm as we possibly can.”
The Nebraska State Patrol urged people to not travel Wednesday because of the lack of visibility, as well.
Rumblings of the storm began already late Tuesday, when the National Weather Service upgraded a winter weather advisory that had been issued for several counties in the northeast corner of the state to a blizzard warning.
Early Wednesday morning, conditions shifted quickly as moderate temperatures with overcast skies and wind turned to heavy snow with wind in the course of about an hour. By mid-afternoon, temperatures had plummeted into the single digits.
According to the National Weather Service, 2 inches of snow fell at Norfolk Regional Airport, but wind from the northwest reached gusts of up to 66 miles per hour during the height of the storm, creating the dangerous conditions. Elsewhere, Norm Doerr of Creighton and Jim Bahm of Woodland Park both reported that they had received 4.5 inches of snow. Verneal Gade of Laurel reported 6 inches of snow.
Sunshine and mild temperatures are in store for Christmas Day and Saturday, but another chance of snow will move in during the early part of next week.
Holiday weather
Travel in many areas ground to a halt because of white-out conditions. Several major routes experienced closures on Wednesday, including Interstate 80 in central Nebraska and between Omaha and Lincoln. Also closed were portions of U.S. 30, U.S. 34 and U.S. 81.
Three people died in a crash on Interstate 80 and two were injured. In southwest Omaha, firefighters had the frigid task of beating back a house fire and, upon leaving, called for a salt truck to lessen the icy danger from the water left behind.
By 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol had responded to more than 140 weather-related incidents, said Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. That included more than 40 crashes and nearly 100 calls from motorists for help.
Elsewhere across the nation, travel was hampered in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota early Wednesday as the snowstorm began moving east, grounding flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The heaviest snow band stretched from the Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota back toward Watertown in eastern South Dakota.
In the Twin Cities area Wednesday afternoon, eastbound Interstate 94 was closed between Monticello and Rogers, west of Minneapolis, for three hours because of a multi-vehicle crash and pileup.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul airport had experienced about 300 flight cancellations and 40 delays as of Wednesday afternoon, airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said. It was expected to be the third busiest day of the Christmas holiday travel period, behind this upcoming Sunday and Saturday, he said.
Earlier in the day, a large gathering of people showed up at Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota, only to discover that most of the flights had been canceled due to high winds and low visibilities.
“Today was going to be probably our busiest day since COVID hit or definitely just before Thanksgiving,” said Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo Airport Authority executive director. “Our building was pretty full this morning when American, Delta, United decided to cancel some flights.”
Authorities in southeastern South Dakota responded to multiple pileups, including one on I-29 north of Sioux Falls involving at least a dozen cars and a dozen semi-trailers, according to Dell Rapids volunteer firefighter Rick Morris. He said there were several non life-threatening injuries and some emergency response vehicles were stuck, the Argus Leader reported.