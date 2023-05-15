PAPILLION — When opportunity knocks, sometimes it’s best to answer the call head-first.
Wayne’s Alex Rodriguez led off the bottom of the seventh with an opposite-field double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, then took advantage of a wild pitch to score the game-winning run and keep the Blue Devils’ hopes alive.
Wayne rode a solid complete-game pitching effort by sophomore Gavin Redden and did just enough offensively to avoid elimination, knocking out No. 2 seed Plattsmouth 3-2 in an elimination game of the Class C state tournament on Monday afternoon at Fricke Field.
After a lackluster effort in Saturday’s 7-1 opening-round loss to Central City, coach Adam Hoffman’s troops had a different vibe as they did battle with their black-clad Blue Devil counterparts.
“We weren’t ourselves the other night and I told them we need to enjoy this because this is never guaranteed, and I think they did that today and I’m really happy for them,” he said.
Wayne struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Redden tripled to right and scored on a Brooks Kneifl sacrifice fly. Plattsmouth matched the run in the third when Kyler Lamb reached on an error and came home on a two-out single by Henry Loontjer to make it 1-1.
It would stay tied until the fifth when Plattsmouth took advantage of a Wayne miscue. Redden tried to pick off Plattsmouth’s Loontjer at second, but the ball got away and TJ Fitzpatrick, who had singled before Loontjer, scored from third give the visiting Blue Devils the lead. Plattsmouth had a chance to do more damage, but a line drive to Wyatt Heikes at shortstop doubled off Loontjer to end the threat.
In the bottom of the fifth, back-to-back singles by Devin Anderson and Redden put two on with one out and Kneifl walked to load the bases, leading to Aiden Liston’s sacrifice fly to left that scored Anderson to tie the game.
Wayne stayed with the program until the seventh, when Rodriguez took advantage of an 0-1 pitch on the outside and went with it, stroking a ball the other way into right field for a double.
Anderson tried to move Rodriguez to third with a sacrifice bunt, but the ball was misplayed by Plattsmouth pitcher Gabe Villamonte, and that put runners on the corners with nobody out for Redden.
Redden, who was 3 for 3 on the day, squared around to bunt, but the ball got away from the Plattsmouth catcher and rolled toward the first-base dugout, allowing Rodriguez to scurry home and slide head-first with the winning run for the 15-8 Blue Devils.
“This is probably the most lineups I’ve had this year and we’ve been trying to find one that fits best, and having him with his play at second and the great play he made there in the seventh was just great,” Hoffman said.
Redden pitched a solid complete-game outing, scattering six hits and striking out two with no walks to go with his 3-for-3 effort at the plate.
“He’s been in the zone a lot lately, which is huge,” Hoffman said. “The guys made plays behind him and he’s pitching really well. He’s just a steady-Eddie and isn’t going to get shook up by things.”
The win puts Wayne in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday against Concordia, which won a 12-inning marathon over Douglas County West.
At this point, Hoffman said it doesn’t matter who’s next for his kids.
“It is what it is,” he said. “Just give us an opponent and throw a ball out there and it’s game on and we’re going to go out and fight for it, so we’ll come back tomorrow and get ready to rock and roll.”
Wayne 3, Plattsmouth 2
Plattsmouth 001 010 0 — 2 6 2
Wayne 100 010 1 — 3 7 3
WP: Redden. LP: Villamonte. 2B: (W) Rodriguez. 3B: (W) Redden.