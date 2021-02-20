Wilcox advances to state semis; Mendez, Ames end stellar careers

OMAHA - Norfolk city wrestlers experienced the full range of emotions on Friday from exuberant joy to bitter disappointment. As Norfolk Catholic heavyweight Isaac Wilcox advanced to the state semifinals, his teammate, Francisco Mendez and Lutheran High Northeast's Jazper Ames saw their careers come to crushing ends.
Wilcox, a junior, opened the Class C tournament with a second-period pin over Dakota Falls of Boone Central and followed that with a sudden overtime victory over Battle Creek's Dahlas Zlomke in the quarterfinals.
It was the third time the two had faced each other this year and the third time they'd gone into overtime.
"The first time I beat him by two, the second time, he beat me by one," Wilcox said. "And this was just like the ultimate tie-breaker. Whoever wins gets a place. Whoever doesn't has to battle back through, which I think he's a good wrestler, so I think he should still be on the podium.
Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said Wilcox kept the pressure on Zlomke and wore him down. "There in overtime, he was pushing him a little bit as far as the pace of the match, and he just made a little slip and we took advantage of it and got the takedown.
"Now we're in the semis against a tough Fillmore Central kid (Connor Asche), probably the only kid in the bracket that makes us look short. So, we'll get ready to go tomorrow and hopefully we can punch Isaac through to the finals."
Norfolk Catholic junior 145-pounder Allan Olander and freshman 106-pounder Dominic Liess both completed their seasons by finishing 1-2 at state.
Battle Creek's Korbyn Battershaw eliminated Olander in overtime while Liess dropped a 12-5 decision to Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central.
"It was good to see that everyone won a match," Aschoff said, even though for Dominic it ended up being a forfeit match, we thought we had a pretty good shot against that kid (Garrett Weedmeyer of Ravenna) if he'd have been here.
Aschoff said Olander and Battershaw have faced off several times. "It's always been a one-point match and this time he got us," he said.
Mendez, who earlier this month recorded his 150th career win, became the victim of what Aschoff called a loaded bracket. "There was about 10 kids there that were all good enough to win it and it just didn't fall his way."
Aschoff said seeing Mendez's career end is tough to accept. "He holds the school pin record, he has the school single-season win record. He's right up there in a lot of the categories and a three-time qualifier and just never quite got on the medal stand."
Mendez reflected that 150 wins and 100 pins never entered his mind. "My main goal was to come down here to Omaha and be on the podium," he said. "I worked my butt off for that and came up short.
"I'm still proud of myself for how much work I've done and I'm glad I ended my career down here with very good teammates and very good coaches and with my family watching me and supporting me and also my friends."
FOR LUTHERAN HIGH'S Ames, the afternoon could not have started better as he put the hurt on his opening-round opponent in the Class C 220-pound division, Lorenzo Temple of Milford, with a vicious bear hug that led to a second-period pin.
That set up a showdown with James Escamilla of David City, who had defeated Ames in last year's semifinals.
Going into the bout, Escamilla was rated No. 2 in the state while Ames was third.
Escamilla took the early lead with a takedown and two-point near fall. Ames recovered and earned an escape late in the first period to go into the second with Escamilla leading 4-1.
Escamilla chose the down position and quickly recorded an escape, then with 38 seconds left in the period the David City grappler scored a takedown while landing on Ames' ankle which caused the Lutheran High senior to loudly agonize in pain.
Despite receiving medical attention, Ames found it almost impossible to walk but insisted on continuing the match.
Without the use of his ankle, Ames was at a clear disadvantage and Escamilla used it to bring the match to an end, pinning Ames with two seconds remaining in the second period.
Despite his injury, Ames never thought twice about coming back for his consolation-bracket match with Chase County's Jaret Peterson.
"We twisted our ankle, a tendon issue, we went and got that iced and came out and had a hard time putting weight on it," Lutheran High coach Collier Miller said.
Just the same, Ames looked ready to go. But just seconds into the match, he reinjured his ankle.
Medical trainers tried to reinforce the tape job on Ames' ankle but it didn't make things any better.
With all due respect to Peterson, a healthy Jazper Ames would likely defeat him 10 times out of 10. But on Friday, an injured Ames struggled against the freshman from southwest Nebraska and fell by a final score of 7-3.
"He's going to leave some large shoes to fill," Miller said. "The team's going to miss him, but it gives other people chances to step up fill in those shoes. He had a great career in wrestling, we thank him for the best of it and keep on moving."