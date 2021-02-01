Why there should not be stricter term limits

Should there be a stricter term limit for politicians? I don’t think so. The average age is 70, and I think that is a decent limit. I would not go for being too strict on the matter, because the older one becomes in their field, the more experienced they are. I think we would all agree we would want someone who is experienced to govern our country over one who is inexperienced, that could result in some major problems. With more experienced individuals, we have their years of service under their feet as a foundation, guiding the government to a better, more just America. I don’t really think there should be a set time where politicians should be forced to retire. If they are good at what they do, listening to the voices of the inhabitants of their country, I don’t see there being a real good reason for them having to leave their place if they don’t want or have to. If I had to set one term limit, I would suggest setting term limits depending on one’s place in the government and taking into consideration on what they do to keep their country afloat. That could possibly put to order the argument at hand. I also think that if we where to come across a humble, down to earth politician we wouldn’t want them to be whisked away by some requirement for them to retire. We’d want them to stay in office as long as they could. Much like a good boss or teacher who we saw wisdom in and who understood more than most do. These are the reasons why I think there shouldn’t be a stricter term limit or certain age to retire.

