In the six weeks leading up to Easter many religions start to partake in something called Lent.
When I was growing up, I heard the word Lent from my older family members who grew up primarily Catholic. My family went to church as Catholics before I was old enough to understand what Lent was, so I had to do a bit a research on what Lent really was. So, for the other people who might be reading this and are confused to by what Lent is I’ll explain it to you.
My knowledge of Lent is to the extent of people can only eat fish on Fridays and something to do with Easter. But Lent is a period of forty-days that comes before Easter in the Christian calendar. Ash Wednesday is when Lent begins.
Lent is described as a period of reflection and preparation before Easter. Back in the day Lent was marked by fasting from food and festivities however now most people give something up (ex: chips, candy, soda). The sacrifice is seen as Jesus’ deprivation in a test of self-discipline. The reason people only eat fish on Friday’s is widely debated among Christians. Some say that because Jesus was crucified on Friday Catholics abstain from any meat besides fish because it’s considered a luxury.
In Catholic religion not eating meat and only eating fish is abstinence rule they abstain from eating warm blooded animals because Jesus was warm blooded. Lent is in better terms is the celebration of Jesus’s life from Ash Wednesday to Good Friday when he died and then was resurrected from the dead on Easter. Ash Wednesday is supposed to remind people who partake in Lent that they mortal and of their sinfulness because that’s why Jesus came.
Now that you’ve learned what Lent is now, I’m going to explain why I don’t partake in Lent. So, like I said in the first paragraph my mom’s family grew up Catholic. In the Catholic religion you don’t start partaking in Lent until you’re fourteen. So, my mom and uncle grew up only eating fish on Fridays.
When I was younger, I went to church, but I was a little young to really understand the lessons in church. Church wasn’t really a big thing when I was growing up. I did VBS for a while at my sister’s church school which was mainly Orthodox Christianity focused and didn’t teach about Lent that I can remember. We went to a catholic church for a while, but I don’t remember any of the lessons. That was all before I turned fourteen.
When I turned fourteen my family had stopped really going to church and my mom asked me if I wanted to participate in Lent and I didn’t understand what it was, so I said no. From then on, I haven’t really sought out organized religion.
I don’t see the problem with people partaking in Lent if they want to and if they’re healthy. I really appreciate my mother asking me and letting me have a choice. Religion isn’t my cup of tea and the main reason I don’t partake in Lent is because I don’t belong to any denomination or church. But if you partake in Lent, cool, I respect your religion.
I learned a lot writing this article I ended up doing a bunch of research and asking some friends who partake in Lent questions about it. Special thanks to my mother who sent me a long paragraph about Lent and what it was about. Also, if you want to know more the BBC has some good articles on Lent. Happy early Easter everyone and if you partake in it have a good Lent.