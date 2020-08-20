Why historical fiction matters

Many readers love historical fiction. Reading about pioneers, ancient Egyptians or European royalty allows a person to be transported to a bygone era. While reading historical fiction can help us get a sense for what it was like to live in another time and place, there are more benefits to be gained than one may think.
One benefit is the ability to increase our understanding of complex history by connecting historical facts to our emotions. Linda Kass, historical fiction author, said, “Reading history allows us to understand what happened. Reading historical fiction allows us to be moved by what happened.”
Historical fiction illuminates the motivations, emotions and social forces that propelled the characters to act the way they did. When we understand more about what motivates a character, whether it is family and social pressure, politics or emotions, it allows us to experience a more complex truth.
History is rarely flat and one-dimensional, although it may seem that way if we were just taught rote facts and dates. Historical fiction can restore the multifaceted issues, emotions and events that shaped those facts, giving us more context for the past events that shaped our world. When there is an emotional connection and understanding of the story, it makes those facts matter more to us.
Consider the recent popularity of the musical “Hamilton,” about the life and times of Alexander Hamilton and based on Ron Chernow’s biography. Before this musical was popular, the Treasury secretary announced that Hamilton’s portrait would soon be removed from the $10 bill. Following the huge success of the musical, this decision was reversed. Connecting to the story of Alexander Hamilton through this musical historical theater piece made people feel connected to Hamilton, and this connection prevented his removal from U.S. currency.
Reading historical fiction also can help the reader draw parallels between past events and current events. Valerie Tripp, author of many of the “American Girl” historical fiction books for children, said, “Reading historical fiction can lead a child to ask, ‘What’s my voice? What’s my view? Which side should I be on? Is there a right side?’ So really, what we’re trying to do through historical fiction is to help our students realize they are what history is. What they do matters.”
Seeing our own lives through the lens of historical events is a powerful tool for all ages. It helps us put our own experiences into historical context and reflect on the idea that we are a part of history every day.
It seems that especially now, as we live through a pandemic, an election year and pushes for social change, reading historical fiction can give us perspective and hope. Other generations have lived through similar challenges. We can learn from those who have come before us. We can empathize with their similar struggles and garner hope through their triumphs. We can use characters’ stories to learn about the past, so that we make better decisions in our own lives moving forward. We can gain perspective that each era has its challenges and successes and ponder on the idea that someday, in the not-too-distant future, there will be historical fiction written about the year 2020.