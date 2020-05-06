Whtiehead a worthy winner

Each year, I patiently await the April announcement of the newest Pulitzer Prize for Fiction recipient, but this year, due to the far-reaching havoc of the pandemic, I had to wait until May 4th to hear which book and author won the prize.
While I am most interested in the prize that goes to a book of fiction, there are normally 22 categories in which a person or an entity, like a newspaper, can win a Pulitzer.
This year, though, they added a new category — audio reporting. All but one of the categories pay the winners $15,000. The exception is a gold medal that goes to the winner “of meritorious public service by a newspaper, magazine or news site through the use of its journalistic resources,” as stated on the official Pulitzer Prize website.
If you’ve regularly read this column, you know I spent a lot of time collecting all the fiction prize winners (prior to Monday’s announcement, there were 92). So far, I have read 56 of them. Many of those reads have been shared with you in this column, and I’d like to give you the opportunity to help me choose the next one to read. Since I have ample reading time on my hands right now, I want to tackle one of the longer reads that I haven’t yet done.
Here are the choices: “Andersonville” by MacKinlay Kantor, the 1956 winner about a notorious Civil War prison; “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, the 2019 winner about interlocking fables that are somehow connected to trees; and “The Yearling” by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, the 1939 winner about a boy who adopts an orphaned fawn in Florida.
That’s about all I know about each of those books since I haven’t yet read them. Please send me a brief email to the address listed below indicating your vote as to which of those three books I should read next. I will announce it in my next column.
As of Monday’s official Pulitzer Prize announcement, I now have 37 winners to read, and I hope to cut that number down by at least seven by the end of the year.
While I could easily read them all by then, I prefer to savor these winning books, and savoring isn’t something to rush. Additionally, I’ve reread a few of the past winners that I just love so much – “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “Gone With the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell, “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, and “The Hours” by Michael Cunningham. Books like those deserve to be savored multiple times.
With Monday’s Pulitzer announcement now behind me, I will need to go book shopping to add to my collection.
Colson Whitehead has joined the ranks of a few elite writers for winning his second Pulitzer Prize for his novel, “The Nickel Boys.” He won the award three years ago for “The Underground Railroad.”
This year, the other two finalists were “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner, and “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett.
Personally, I would have liked to see Patchett win, but being a finalist is an amazing accomplishment in its own right, and I congratulate both her and Lerner along with Whitehead and thank them for adding quality literature for everyone to enjoy.
* * *
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
This month’s reading selection is “Doctor Zhivago” by Boris Pasternak.