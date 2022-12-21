It had to be true. It was reported repeatedly on Facebook that there were numerous sightings of a green-haired person wandering around the city of Wahoo, Nebraska, accompanied by a small dog. As I read postings from people who had seen this green-haired thing, I noticed there was one thing all the posts had in common. No one seemed to be too worried about it. Shouldn’t the citizens of Wahoo be a bit more concerned that some wacko person dressed up in green fur, sometimes accompanied by some small pet, was appearing in their backyards? Not so much.
Then I ran into someone from Wahoo and I asked them what was going on in Wahoo with the purported sightings and she wasn’t worried about the green guy at all. Come to find out, it’s a promotional scheme thought up by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce playing on the story “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” It’s not Wahoo this time of year, it’s Wahooville like the Whoville village in the story with the furry green Grinch appearing around town. Pretty dang clever.
So the whole town is in on it with even the police chief holding a “press conference” on the Grinch sightings. While he’s giving his official videoed remarks, a green furry hand is shown in the corner of the screen tapping the table. I like the way this town thinks.
According to one online post: “Two businesses on Linden Street block reported seeing a green figure peeping and waving into their businesses. Looks like he has long green fingers which startled the staff. Both businesses mentioned a small pet with the individual. Each business has requested anonymity but has challenged the community to donate bagged dry pet food to SCLP on behalf of the ‘Green Guy’ and his little dog.” I’d say they have some pretty smart marketers in Wahoo.
The Grinch has been spotted all over the town sitting in a local dentist chair, wandering the aisles of books in the library, stopping at a local bank. The City of Wahoo even has a bit of green fur peeking out of the outdoor payment slot like the Grinch left a little fur when he paid his water bill.
News stations across the country are telling about the Wahooligans in Wahoo by broadcasting “security video” footage from Wahoo citizens “catching” the Grinch tiptoeing across the street. I’m ready to drive to Wahoo myself and catch a glimpse of a green furry form running in the Wahoo City Park or directing traffic. They did have a Christmas in Wahooville parade in early December, and I’m thinking I may have to attend it next year.
As the Wahoo Police Department posted: “And what happened then? Well, in Wahooville they say That the Grinch's small heart Grew three sizes that day.” Merry Christmas, Wahoo, Nebraska!