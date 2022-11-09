It’s been a terrific year for football in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The area will have 10, that’s right 10, teams competing in high school state semifinals. There’s at least one area team in each game from Class C1 to Class D2 and two games where both teams are from the area. This guarantees that at least two classes (C2 and D1) will have an area team competing for a championship.
At the college level, Wayne State got perhaps its biggest win in years on Saturday as it beat No. 25 Sioux Falls on the road. It increases the Wildcats’ chances of making the NCAA tournament tenfold, and they can lock it up with a win this week.
Things are not so rosy in Lincoln, where the Huskers are one loss away from yet another bowl-less season. If they want to keep hope of a 13th game alive, they’ll need to do it in The Big House.
The NFL had yet another exciting week of games. The Chiefs squeaked by a Titans team that always seems to give them trouble and now hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Their chances of moving up to No. 1 got better after the Bills lost to the Jets, who themselves are wondering how they got this far.
With time to spare, I’ve surpassed the 80-win mark I set for myself at the beginning of the season. Yes, it helped that I picked 15 games last week as opposed to the usual 10, but hey, why split hairs? Maybe now 100 is in the cards.
Last week’s record: 10-5 (84-31, .730)
Biggest hit: Hastings St. Cecilia at Battle Creek
The Braves knock off an undefeated team in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. It wasn’t the most glamorous win, but it didn’t have to be. (23-21 predicted, 28-20 final)
Biggest miss: Bloomfield at Wynot
One of these days, I’ll learn to stop doubting the Bees. Great job by them of winning a tough, physical game. (36-30 Wynot win predicted, 34-22 Bloomfield win final)
How city team fared: Norfolk Catholic came out on top of a shootout with Lincoln Lutheran (21-14 predicted, 62-42 final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Hartington Cedar Catholic 10, Malcolm 9 (21-20 Malcolm win predicted); Ord 35, Oakland-Craig 28 (20-14 Oakland-Craig win predicted); Boone Central 41, Ashland-Greenwood 15 (14-10 Ashland-Greenwood win predicted); Pierce 32, Columbus Lakeview 23 (31-14 predicted); Howells-Dodge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 8 (30-22 predicted); Stanton 52, Nebraska Christian 24 (56-20 predicted); Clarkson/Leigh 46, Weeping Water 18 (34-22 predicted) Neligh-Oakdale 40, Riverside 28 (54-48 predicted); Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13 (24-13 predicted); Wayne State 31, Sioux Falls 24 (31-28 Sioux Falls win predicted); Georgia 27, Tennessee 13 (27-24 predicted); Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17 (31-17 predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Clarkson/Leigh (10-1) at Stanton (11-0)
It’s been a historic season for both teams who will look to add a trip to Lincoln to their résumé. The Mustangs have been to the title game only once, back in 2004. The Patriots haven’t made it since co-oping nearly a decade ago. Stanton has won with a lot of speed on both sides of the ball while Clarkson/Leigh has done so with physicality. That physicality has been valuable for the red and blue, but I feel as though the Mustangs have enough depth to sustain that. Stanton 54, Clarkson/Leigh 48.
Ord (10-1) at Norfolk Catholic (11-0)
These teams played in Ord in September, with the Knights winning a 35-14 game. Since then, the Chanticleers lost Dylan Hurlburt and have been reliant on the run game. All the while, Karter Kerkman is not as healthy now as he was then, and the Norfolk Catholic offense hasn’t been quite the same as a result. I do think that Ord’s recent offensive approach plays more into the Knights’ hands, although it will still be a battle in the trenches. On the other side, they still have a guy in Carter Janssen who can spread a defense out along with a line that can block for runners and protect him. Norfolk Catholic 27, Ord 14.
North Platte St. Patrick’s (11-0) at Neligh-Oakdale (10-1)
The Warriors are enjoying one of their best seasons in a while and hope to keep it going. To do so, they’ll have to beat the Irish, who came into the D1 playoffs as the No. 1 seed. St. Patrick’s lost star running back Jackson Roberts for the year but still boasts a stellar defense. Just last week, it held Elmwood-Murdock, which averaged 60 points a game heading in, to just 16. Neligh-Oakdale has had some of the best weapons in the state all year at quarterback and wide receiver, but if Elmwood-Murdock couldn’t even get it going against the Irish defense, I don’t know who will. North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Neligh-Oakdale 18.
Hastings Adams Central (9-2) at Pierce (11-0)
Another Class C1 state championship rematch awaits the Bluejays, this time the 2020 game that Pierce won 28-19. The Patriots hold a strong 1-2 punch at running back in Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant, who they’ll surely try to lean on along with a defense allowing just 15.5 points a game. The Bluejays will need to play a complete, four-quarter game to win this one, as they did in the 2020 title game and the 2019 state semifinal. It helps when you have a run game of your own that no one’s been able to stop just yet. Pierce 42, Adams Central 21.
Greeley Central Valley (10-1) at Howells-Dodge (11-0)
The Jaguars will host a Cougars team built much like them. Zander Wolff has run for 1,882 yards and 39 touchdowns as the workhorse for Central Valley’s offense. He’ll be a tall order for the Jags’ defense, but one I think they can handle. Offensively, I see them running the ball as efficiently as they have for most of the season to keep the ball out of Wolff’s hands and force the Cougars to throw a bit more.. Howells-Dodge 56, Central Valley 16.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3) at Battle Creek (9-2)
These teams have played each other every year since 2012, but never has a trip to Lincoln been on the line. The Trojans’ defense, which was already great, played possibly its best game in the past few years against Malcolm and the team as a whole is playing its best football right now. The Braves, however, are playing their best as well and not only will they still bring a great line, running back and defense, but this time they’ll have quarterback Jaxon Mettler, who missed the last meeting with an injury. Expect another physical bout, one that tilts the purple and gold’s way. Battle Creek 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 7.
Albion Boone Central (9-2) at Aurora (11-0)
The Cardinals completely dispatched Ashland-Greenwood in a game that many people, myself included, thought would be much, much closer than it ended up being. The Huskies have arguably been in a class of their own so far, but the status of Carlos Colazzo is up in the air and this is a way better Boone Central team. I do feel like if it comes down to it, Colazzo will play, even if he’s not at 100%. I’ll take the Huskies to pull away from a close game late. Aurora 37, Boone Central 24.
Bloomfield (10-1) at Trenton Hitchcock County (11-0)
The Bees face perhaps one of the most dominant teams in eight-man football in the state semifinals. Hitchcock County’s defense allows just five points a game and has shut out four opponents. Quarterback Keyan Gaston and fullback Kolyn Gaston lead a rushing attack averaging 315 yards and seven touchdowns a game. Bloomfield played a tough, physical game last week, and it’ll need to play that and then some here. The Falcons, however, are a runaway train bound for Lincoln. Hitchcock County 50, Bloomfield 8.
COLLEGE
MSU Moorhead (4-6) at Wayne State (8-2)
The Wildcats enter their regular-season finale ranked sixth in the super region four rankings with a win almost guaranteeing a spot in the NCAA tournament (the top seven seeds from each super region qualify). Logan Masters has done a terrific job in his first year as head coach, and I think he’ll have a lot to do with how this game turns out. His team just had a historic win that has the Wildcats so close to the playoffs. Can he make sure they stay focused and lock in a playoff spot? I’m confident he’ll do that in the home finale. Wayne State 35, MSU Moorhead 14.
Nebraska (3-6) at No. 5 Michigan (9-0)
This is a great Wolverines team, but not an invincible one. The maize and blue have shown a tendency to stall out in the red zone, lack offensive creativity and have allowed 200 or more passing yards in three of six Big Ten games. The Huskers can hang around if they can expose even two of those three weaknesses. To win, however, they need to win the line of scrimmage, which means slowing down Michigan’s run game and keeping whoever the quarterback is in a clean pocket. That will be an uphill battle and then some. Michigan 44, Nebraska 14.
Alabama (7-2) at Ole Miss (8-1)
The national slate for this week is, on paper, a bit lackluster. Personally, I’m fascinated to see how the Crimson Tide respond to a crushing loss to LSU against a Rebels team with one of the best rushing offenses in college football. Alabama’s chances of a national, SEC or even SEC West championship are all probably out the door, an extreme rarity this early in the year. Ole Miss, however, could increase its chances of a division crown with a win. As I’ve said previously, you don’t make money in sports journalism betting against Nick Saban, but it worked once already. Ole Miss 27, Alabama 20.
PRO
Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-3)
Buffalo is coming off a loss that exposed a lot of flaws within the team, mostly their overreliance on Josh Allen and how quickly things can fall apart when he’s not on his A-game. It doesn’t help that he’s being evaluated for a possible injury to his throwing elbow with a talented Minnesota team coming to town. It’s hard to get an idea of how this is going to go without knowing if Allen is healthy, but I do still trust the Bills’ defense to help out. Bills 28, Vikings 17.