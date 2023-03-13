When I graduate high school, I plan on going to UNO to major in industrial organizational psychology or proceeding to medical school for neuropsychology. I am fortunate in that these fields, while competitive, are expecting large increases in job openings and opportunities. These fields aren’t the only ones expecting huge openings, however.
Agriculture and farming are fields expecting increases in positions. According to a 2023 article titled “An Aging breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?” by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press, therein lies the problem.
“The average age of a principal Nebraska farm or ranch operator: 56.4 years old. … The rising worry: There won’t be a next generation to carry on family farms. …Who will fill vital jobs in transportation, processing, marketing, machinery … rural schools … health care and … businesses?” Not only is there a concern in filling these positions, but a lack of interest as well. There are many reasons as to why this is a concern.
Many farmers choose their occupation based on interest or family history. While these are excellent reasons for becoming a farmer, the concern of money may become an issue; farming may be especially difficult in hard times. Drought, floods, bad weather, economy, public interest and many other factors influence the success of jobs in agriculture. Not only are these issues a consideration for money, but startup costs are a major player in interest in farming occupations.
In her article, Potter also discusses the difference between new farmers and generational farmers. Young farmers must buy land, equipment, help and many other things to even begin their business. These costs add up and are a huge commitment. Potter explains a small portion of this in her article by stating that “there’s equipment — $500,000 for a new combine and $100,000 or more for a new tractor — and high seed, feed, fertilizer and fuel bills.”
Even if you own land, these costs must be considered. The price to farm can be extremely high, and prices on almost everything you can think of are currently rising. Health care is a factor in money as well. Potter goes on to state that “many ag producers also need their spouse’s full-time job for health insurance.”
Farming isn’t the only concern in agriculture, however. Agricultural jobs in general are in danger of being left unoccupied. In Potter’s article, she states that “I have a list of 300-plus careers directly related to agriculture, and only two are farming and ranching. … There are now 209 different ag education and FFA programs in Nebraska …” The agriculture community could use new blood in the workforce. Education especially is lacking from a teacher shortage. Adding ag education into the mix increases how dire the situation is.
There are two major things that all agricultural jobs have in common: Agriculture and its community. Some people are, fortunately, born into this community. This isn’t the case for everyone, however. This is a discouraging factor to those who wish to get involved. Joining a new community can be frightening, and being an outsider makes it difficult to engage. There is inside information, politics, morals, beliefs and traditions. It’s like Potter says in her article: “Farming is not a job. It’s a lifestyle.”
Agriculture-related occupations are in danger of being left unoccupied for, in the opinion of someone who lives in a rural area, two reasons: Money and community. While more still needs to be done, there are programs to help alleviate the struggles. Potter states in her article that “Nebraska has beginning farmer programs and incentives to help link young people with older landowners who don’t have children returning to family farmers.” However, this is only a small relief to the giant pressure of filling the shoes of all retiring farmers and agricultural workers. Hopefully, there will be a more thorough solution in the future. Our nation is counting on it.