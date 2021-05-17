After a one-year hiatus, the state high school track and field championships are back in 2021 but with a different look compared to past springs.
Rather than the usual two-day meet in which athletes from all four classes compete, the Nebraska School Activities Association has spread the meet out to four days to decrease the sizes of the crowds.
Classes A and D are set to take the spotlight on Wednesday and Thursday while Classes B and C will follow on Friday and Saturday.
Pole vaulter Nealy Brummond and weight thrower Makenna Skiff will lead the Norfolk High girls in the Class A portion of the competition while a trio of outstanding area athletes — Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis, Ashley Ostrand of Pender and Alexandra Eisenhauer of Bloomfield — will have center stage in Class D.
Despite battling injuries all year, Brummond has the second best vault in all of Class A this season of 10 feet, 8 inches. As a freshman in 2019, Brummond finished third at state with a height of 11-2.
Skiff also has a chance to score points as her best shot put mark this year of 40-4 is the third-best in Class A. Skiff also will throw the discus in Omaha.
Other Panthers with the best chances to earn state medals include Amaya Williams in both hurdle races and the 4x800-meter relay team of Abby Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Molly Meier and Paige Godfrey.
LOOK FOR area Class D stars to battle one another for the gold in the sprint races. Ostrand and Eisenhauer have the state’s two best times in the 200-meter dash while the pair are among four girls with the best marks in the 100.
Meanwhile, look for Weidner to battle Ostrand for first place in the 400. The St. Francis senior is also the favorite to win the 800-meter run and the triple jump.
Wausa has a chance to score points in the distance races and hurdles. The Vikings’ duo of Christina Martinson and Darla Nelson should be among the medalists in the 1,600 while Nelson could be among the top two or three in the 3,200.
Meanwhile, another Nelson, Abrielle, has the state’s fifth-fastest time in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Wynot could make noise at state in both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. The 4x100 team of Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck, Kinslee Heimes and Kendra Pinkleman has the state’s best qualifying mark of 51.83.
The 4x400 team of Myrah Sudbeck, Heimes, Pinkleman and Karley Heimes also has the state’s best time by nearly three seconds over second-place Anselmo-Merna.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska also boasts the state’s top 4x800-meter quartet in Humphrey St. Francis (Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Hannah Baumgart and Weidner), which qualified more than four seconds ahead of the team with the second-best time: Mullen.
As for the field events, three area athletes have good shots at gold medals: Scribner-Snyder’s Caily Stout in the discus, Wynot’s Krystal Sudbeck in the long jump and St. Francis’ Weidner in the triple jump.
Team-wise, St. Francis and Sterling are the favorites to take home the first-place trophy in Class D while Pender, Wynot and Wausa should be in line for top-five finishes.
Meanwhile, in Class A, the Norfolk girls have the ability to give their coach, Gary Schuurmans, who is retiring after more than 40 years of coaching, the gift of a top-15 finish.