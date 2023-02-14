As a kid, I loved the snow and winter, but not so much anymore, especially this year where in Northeast Nebraska, we’ve had two storms that dumped at least 10 inches a couple of times.
I remember one bad winter when the snow was so deep that I couldn’t walk along the creek where I was hunting deer.
The first time I went out, it was almost impossible to get through the snow and, on my last deer hunt, the woods were full of pheasants. There weren’t any deer there, with the creek full of pheasants.
The next time I went out thinking I figured it out. I wore my snowshoes — actually it was the first time I’d used them — donned my snow camo and carried my shotgun. I was pretty sure I’d have a good opportunity to bring pheasants home for supper.
When the landowner saw me making my way down to the creek, he later told me I looked like one of the German World War II snipers.
One side of the creek had so much brush that, even with snowshoes, I wouldn’t be able to get through it, so I crossed the frozen creek, thinking I could make good time there.
The first few steps, with the snowshoes really worked well, until I placed my right shoe onto a tall mound of snow.
That was when I realized it wasn’t a mound of snow, it was a snow-covered plum thicket, and as I put pressure on my right showshoe, down I went, with one shoe on top of the ground and the other about 3 feet below in a thicket.
No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get out of the thicket. I tried rolling over, having both shoes in the thicket, but I was tangled up. I then put my shotgun off to the side so I could grab the snowshoe, hoping to pull myself back on ground.
To add insult to injury, not only was I stuck in a plum thicket, but when I was hunting deer, all I saw were pheasants, and when hunting pheasants, I saw deer.
In all of my attempts to get free, I created quite a ruckus and, after several attempts, a nice buck with two does erupted from the cover, heading east, sliding across the ice-covered creek.
It looked as though I’d have to somehow get my right snowshoe unbuckled, which meant I’d have to reach down to the plum thicket to attempt to get unbuckled.
When I was younger, that wouldn’t be a problem, but now I wasn’t so sure I could bend over that far to get out of the snowshoe.
It must have been quite a sight, my left snowshoe setting up on top with my butt up in the air as I attempted to free myself.
It took almost a half-hour to get my boot off of the snowshoe and, once that was done, I used it to dig my way out of the thicket.
I’ve had individuals ask me how I get into these predicaments. I told them, no I’m not an accident ready to happen, since I’m in the outdoors a lot, but throughout the year they just happen.
Wait until you read one of my upcoming columns where I was thrown out of my deer stand by a couple of beavers.