The Norfolk City Council approved more than $2.3 million in street repairs — about four times the normal amount.
The council voted to revise the 2021 one-year plan for street improvements plan to include $1 million in asphalt repairs and $1,330,000 in concrete repairs and reconstruction at Monday night’s meeting.
Most years, the city allocates between $555,000 to $750,000 in street repairs, said Steve Rames, city engineer.
But CARES Act funding freed up general fund revenue this year, and on Monday the council the voted to spend it on the streets.
“This one-year plan was modified given the level of need we see in the community and the priority the council has designated to new street repair and maintenance,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. “So we’ll be designating nearly four times the typical street budget this year.”
Moenning said the council decided to use the funds on street repairs because it recognizes the need.
“I think that demonstrates the council’s and elected officials’ recognition that this is a top priority within the community and that we’re willing to be creative about designating some new resources as they become available to us to begin to remedy the problem,” he said.
The plan won’t solve all the city’s street problems, though, Moenning said.
“There’s no illusions that this is going to remedy all our problems, but it’s a good start,” he said. “I think this was a good modification to the plan, and we’ll keep designating resources as we can.”
The revised plan does not include pre-existing projects such as the Benjamin Avenue improvements.
THE COUNCIL also approved a $236,388 contract for pavement markings on Monday.
“This is primarily a pedestrian safety enhancement project for us,” Rames said. “We’ll put in stop bars and painted crosswalks at 13 intersections throughout the community.”
The intersections are mostly on Omaha Avenue, 13th Street, First Street and Riverside Boulevard, he said.
The markings will be made of polyurea instead of paint. These markings are expected to last four or five years, whereas paint usually lasts around half a year, Rames said.
Councilman Corey Granquist asked if it would be cheaper just to repaint the markings every six months.
“Is high traffic going to wear that down faster than it normally would to where it’s beneficial just to put paint down every six months?” Granquist asked.
Rames said he believes this is the more cost-effective option.
“I think from a cost analysis perspective, laying paint down every six months is a high labor factor. Paint (cost) is increasing, we ran about 50% more this year than last year for our paint,” Rames said. “When you pull staff away from one thing to do that, your staff cost is actually twice, because you’re not getting something done somewhere else.”
In the end, the motion was approved unanimously.
The contract was awarded to Trafcon Inc. of Lincoln.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus, Corey Granquist, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None
Meeting lasted: 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, nine; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved revision of the 2020-21 plan for street improvements.
— Approved a waiver of required connection to the community sewage system for a property at 2612 E. Benjamin Ave.
— Amended and approved resolution approving a sidewalk waiver for a property at 2612 E. Benjamin Ave.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding between Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and the City of Norfolk where the foundation has received a grant to be used in the Johnson Park revitalization project and desires to contribute $500,000 in grant funds to the city for the project and assign and transfer certain obligations of the grant agreement to the city.
— Approved an amendment to the agreement for engineering services contract with HDR Engineering for the levee certification project for an amount not to exceed $240,749.
— Approved resolution calling outstanding Series 2016 General Obligation Recreational Facilities Refunding Bonds.
— Approved an engineering construction design services contract for the water pollution control plant improvements project for an amount not to exceed $497,000.
— Approved ordinance authorizing issuance of special assessment bond anticipation notes in the principal amount not to exceed $2.4 million for Paving District 519, Sewer District 254 and Water Districts 124 and 126.
— Approved a contract for the pavement markings 2021-1 project for $236,388.
— Approved a contract for the concrete improvements 2021-1 project for $1,229,232.12.
— Approved an engineering services contract for the asphalt overlays project for $56,385.
— Approved plans, specification and engineers estimate for asphalt overlays project and authorization for the city clerk to advertise for bids.
— Received library’s annual report.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Proclamation for April 2021 as “Fair Housing Month.”
— Proclamation for April 30 as “Arbor Day.”