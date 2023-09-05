Is there even such a thing as a shock factor anymore in terms of the media?
I contend that, yes, there is, but it has more to do with what we don’t see than what we do.
I can remember being shocked years ago upon seeing a TV ad for tampons. The shock didn’t really have anything to do with the fact that the ad was for tampons — it was that the ad was for tampons housed in designer boxes. I can remember wondering who would care about a designer box. Was anybody going to display their tampon box on the coffee table?
Fast-forward to a few days ago, when I saw an ad on a streaming service for a shaving product — a razor or maybe shaving cream. The gist of the ad was that the product was gentle enough to shave near an intimate region. The ad illustrated the product’s use (although no controversial body parts were shown). Considering the scenes nowadays in movies and TV shows, it wasn’t particularly shocking.
I don’t watch reality TV, but I’ve heard about various shows, and it sounds as though basically anything goes. It seems as if there is the one-upmanship factor, where each new show tries to be more shocking than the last. At some point, is there anything that is really shocking anymore? And being the skeptical person that I am, I always question how much of the reality in reality shows is really real — so perhaps that is also why I don’t find them all that shocking.
On the other hand, when I watch the news, I am sometimes shocked by what people wear and what they say. But sometimes I am shocked by what I don’t see. In particular, I am shocked at the lack of clutter in the homes of people interviewed via some type of videoconferencing.
My husband and I usually watch “PBS NewsHour” each night, and the interviewers interview, from afar, many people in their own homes. The homes can be grouped into two basic categories: “Spartan” and “neat and comfy.”
The spartan homes are like the staged homes you might see if you were looking to buy a house — the bare minimum furniture and little in the way of décor so that the home will look bigger and buyers can visualize their own belongings in that space. It’s the type of home that looks as though no one actually lives there.
In the neat and comfy homes, the shelves do have a few family photos or souvenirs from trips abroad. There might be a plant or a basket on the floor, maybe a blanket draped across the arm of the couch.
What shocks me is the missing third category of homes: Cluttered (a nice way of saying “messy” or even “a hoarder lives here”). Yes, minimalism is a societal trend. But that doesn’t mean everyone has the constitution to be a minimalist. Even accounting for the fact that most people would pick up some general disarray before being interviewed on TV, there are still lots of people with boxes of miscellaneous things stacked in rooms, piles of newspapers and magazines, stacks of bills to pay, bags of items to be donated, etc.
Maybe all of the detritus of their lives is in the rest of their house, and they have one “clean” room — the room where they’re interviewed. Nah. Unlikely.
You might be shocked by this, but sometimes I actually pay attention not only to the surroundings, but also to what the interviewees have to say.
